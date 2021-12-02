See the first Christmas selfie of Thomas Rhett's family of 6

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the home of Thomas Rhett and wife, Lauren Akins.

On Tuesday, Lauren shared an adorable update of their growing family.

"First Christmas selfie as a fam of 6," she captioned two selfies of the family wearing matching Hanna Andersson Christmas pajamas laying by a decorated tree.

Akins, 32, also included a trio of festive emojis and the hashtag #mostwonderfultimeoftheyear.

It's only the second time the proud mom has shared photos that include all four of her daughters.

The couple, who welcomed Lillie Carolina Akins on November 15, posed with their girls for a Thanksgiving photo featuring the caption "thankful," and a white heart emoji.

In addition to baby Lillie, Rhett and Akins, who tied the knot in 2012, have three daughters: Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 1.

The childhood sweethearts adopted Willa, who was born in Uganda, in 2017 just months before they welcomed baby Ada into the world. Lennon Love was born in February 2020.

Earlier this year, the 31-year-old country singer shared a photo alongside his wife on Instagram, who was holding her stomach as they smiled.

“Well... we are pregnant again!” he captioned the photo. “Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play ‘to the guys that date my girls’ my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said ‘you can tell them if you want’ so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl🙌🙌🙌.”

In an interview with TODAY in April, Rhett revealed — like many others dads — he is already nervous for when his daughters begin dating.

"I think I would like to say that I would be like the tough dad but I'm probably gonna be a softie like 'Come in, come in, have some coffee, tell me about your life,'" he said.

