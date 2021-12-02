IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See the first Christmas selfie of Thomas Rhett's family of 6

It's only the second photo the proud mom has shared that features all four of her daughters.
By Kait Hanson

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the home of Thomas Rhett and wife, Lauren Akins.

On Tuesday, Lauren shared an adorable update of their growing family.

"First Christmas selfie as a fam of 6," she captioned two selfies of the family wearing matching Hanna Andersson Christmas pajamas laying by a decorated tree.

Akins, 32, also included a trio of festive emojis and the hashtag #mostwonderfultimeoftheyear.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW95Xd_M-CX

It's only the second time the proud mom has shared photos that include all four of her daughters.

The couple, who welcomed Lillie Carolina Akins on November 15, posed with their girls for a Thanksgiving photo featuring the caption "thankful," and a white heart emoji.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWw5S33sHzb

In addition to baby Lillie, Rhett and Akins, who tied the knot in 2012, have three daughters: Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 1.

The childhood sweethearts adopted Willa, who was born in Uganda, in 2017 just months before they welcomed baby Ada into the world. Lennon Love was born in February 2020.

Earlier this year, the 31-year-old country singer shared a photo alongside his wife on Instagram, who was holding her stomach as they smiled.

“Well... we are pregnant again!” he captioned the photo. “Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play ‘to the guys that date my girls’ my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said ‘you can tell them if you want’ so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl🙌🙌🙌.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/COpNN3HMBOk

In an interview with TODAY in April, Rhett revealed — like many others dads — he is already nervous for when his daughters begin dating.

"I think I would like to say that I would be like the tough dad but I'm probably gonna be a softie like 'Come in, come in, have some coffee, tell me about your life,'" he said.

Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.