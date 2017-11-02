share tweet pin email

Happy birthday, Willa Gray!

On Thursday, Lauren Akins, wife of country singer Thomas Rhett, took to Instagram to share a sweet memory-filled slideshow of their little girl, who's celebrating her second birthday.

My goodness Willa Gray, we have never prayed so hard for anything or anyone. Now half way across the world from where we first met you’re turning 2 and you are better than my best dreams💛 God not only answered our prayers for over a year when you came home, but He WAY exceeded them by giving us you💗 I love getting to be your mama & watching you shine✨happy birthday to my first baby, I love you to the moon and stars my precious little one😘 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Nov 1, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

The adorable throwback pics feature Akins with Willa Gray before Akins and Rhett adopted their elder child from Uganda this past May.

"My goodness Willa Gray, we have never prayed so hard for anything or anyone," Akins, 27, gushed in the slideshow's caption.

"Now half way across the world from where we first met you’re turning 2 and you are better than my best dreams," she wrote.

"God not only answered our prayers for over a year when you came home, but He WAY exceeded them by giving us you. I love getting to be your mama & watching you shine," Akins continued. "Happy birthday to my first baby, I love you to the moon and stars my precious little one."

I can’t believe Willa Gray turns 2 this week!! Time goes by so fast. This was a unicorn themed party and I can see Willa wanting a horse in the near future. 🦄 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

Earlier this week, Rhett shared a photo from Willa Gray's festive unicorn-themed birthday party, writing, "I can't believe Willa Gray turns 2 this week!! Time goes by so fast."

Just three months after adopting Willa Gray, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Ada James.

bee keeper & his little bees 🐝🐝 (plus a clown🌈) Happy Halloween! 🎃👻🍬🍫🍭💚 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

The two little girls looked precious as they posed with their father for a Halloween pic. Willa and Ada dressed up as bees and dad was a beekeeper. So cute!

Here's hoping Willa Gray enjoys her special day!