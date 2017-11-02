Happy birthday, Willa Gray!
On Thursday, Lauren Akins, wife of country singer Thomas Rhett, took to Instagram to share a sweet memory-filled slideshow of their little girl, who's celebrating her second birthday.
The adorable throwback pics feature Akins with Willa Gray before Akins and Rhett adopted their elder child from Uganda this past May.
"My goodness Willa Gray, we have never prayed so hard for anything or anyone," Akins, 27, gushed in the slideshow's caption.
"Now half way across the world from where we first met you’re turning 2 and you are better than my best dreams," she wrote.
"God not only answered our prayers for over a year when you came home, but He WAY exceeded them by giving us you. I love getting to be your mama & watching you shine," Akins continued. "Happy birthday to my first baby, I love you to the moon and stars my precious little one."
Earlier this week, Rhett shared a photo from Willa Gray's festive unicorn-themed birthday party, writing, "I can't believe Willa Gray turns 2 this week!! Time goes by so fast."
Just three months after adopting Willa Gray, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Ada James.
The two little girls looked precious as they posed with their father for a Halloween pic. Willa and Ada dressed up as bees and dad was a beekeeper. So cute!
Here's hoping Willa Gray enjoys her special day!