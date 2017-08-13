share tweet pin email

Thomas Rhett is officially "outnumbered" by beautiful women ... and couldn't be happier about it!

The country singer, 27, became a father of two on Saturday night when his wife, Lauren Akins, gave birth to the couple's second daughter, Ada James.

"Last night at 10:28 PM Ada James Akins was born and it was truly the most amazing thing I have ever experienced," Rhett wrote in the caption. "I can't believe that we have two daughters!!"

The couple also adopted a 1-year-old, Willa Gray, from Uganda in May. But this was their first birth experience — and it sounds like it was a doozy. "My wife @laur_akins labored almost 36 hours," Rhett shared. "She is by far the strongest human being I have ever met and I have a newfound respect for moms around the world."

He finished by saying, "We are so excited that Willa Gray has a baby sister! Thank you Lord and everyone for the prayers #outnumbered."

When Rhett joined TODAY in June for his Citi Concert Series performance, he shared some tips on being a new parent to Hoda Kotb, who adopted her daughter, Haley Joy, in February.

"I just think it becomes a new normal," he said. "You live your life so long just caring for yourself or caring for one other person and then you bring a child into it, and it's a whole different ballgame. For us, we just try to soak it in and really pay attention and watch her grow up and try to remember all the little subtleties."

He was off to a great start then, and we're sure it's only going to get better and better for this sweet family.

Congratulations to all four Akins!