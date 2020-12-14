Country music star Thomas Rhett was 9 when his parents, Paige Braswell and Rhett Akins, got divorced.

But Rhett never had to choose where he wanted to celebrate holidays.

“We’ve always kept it amicable and even now, we spend Christmas together,” Braswell told Sheinelle Jones on the newest episode of the TODAY digital series “Through Mom’s Eyes.”

The former spouses, who are both happily remarried, even go on ski trips with their grown children.

“If you create problems… it creates problems for your kids,” Braswell explained. For that reason, Braswell made it a point never to speak poorly of Akins in front of Rhett and siblings.

“Don’t ever badmouth your ex because that is their father and you married him for a reason,” Braswell advised. “They have some good in ‘em, so just keep all that to yourself."

Braswell noted that because she and Akins were on the same page, their kids “came through it” without scars.

Thomas Rhett and his mom, Paige Braswell, in 2014. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Rhett, who shares three daughters with his wife, Lauren Akins, credits Braswell for making sure he had his “head on straight” as a kid.

“My mom’s a saint,” Rhett, 30, gushed to CMT.com. “(She) just instilled a lot of good morals into me, and I have a lot of my mom in me as far as morals go.”

Braswell told Sheinelle she becomes emotional when Rhett praises her parenting.

"I tear up and cry just every time I hear it."