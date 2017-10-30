Country star Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, wanted to throw a one-of-a-kind birthday bash for their daughter Willa Gray, who turns 2 this week.
So, the proud parents hosted an adorable unicorn-themed birthday party for their little girl, whom they adopted this past May.
On Sunday, the "Star of the Show" singer took to Instagram to share a photo from the sweet celebration, writing, "I can’t believe Willa Gray turns 2 this week!! Time goes by so fast."
Rhett, 27, added, "This was a unicorn-themed party and I can see Willa wanting a horse in the near future."
The photo finds the happy trio posing alongside a table featuring a scrumptious-looking birthday cake — with a unicorn horn! — and yummy candies. Behind them, a pretty paper unicorn hangs beside other colorful birthday decorations.
See Thomas Rhett sing his hit 'Craving You' live on TODAYPlay Video - 4:02
See Thomas Rhett sing his hit 'Craving You' live on TODAYPlay Video - 4:02
More video
See Blake Shelton sing ‘I Lived It’ live on TODAY’s Halloween
See Blake Shelton perform ‘I’ll Name the Dogs’ live on TODAY’s Halloween
Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ and his new album, ‘Texoma Shore’
Watch Kelly Clarkson perform ‘Meaning of Life’ live on TODAY
This past August, just three months after bringing Willa Gray into their home, the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Ada James.
Akins has told People that Willa Gray, who was born in Uganda, at first found Ada James' arrival "world-changing," and "very emotional," but now loves being a big sister.
Rhett recently noted to People, "For two weeks, (Willa) was like, 'Who is this person who came in and took some of the attention away from me?' But now she’s super protective of Ada and is just turning into an amazing big sister."
Aww! Here's wishing little Willa Gray the best birthday ever!