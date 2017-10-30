share tweet pin email

Country star Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, wanted to throw a one-of-a-kind birthday bash for their daughter Willa Gray, who turns 2 this week.

So, the proud parents hosted an adorable unicorn-themed birthday party for their little girl, whom they adopted this past May.

I can’t believe Willa Gray turns 2 this week!! Time goes by so fast. This was a unicorn themed party and I can see Willa wanting a horse in the near future. 🦄 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

On Sunday, the "Star of the Show" singer took to Instagram to share a photo from the sweet celebration, writing, "I can’t believe Willa Gray turns 2 this week!! Time goes by so fast."

Rhett, 27, added, "This was a unicorn-themed party and I can see Willa wanting a horse in the near future."

The photo finds the happy trio posing alongside a table featuring a scrumptious-looking birthday cake — with a unicorn horn! — and yummy candies. Behind them, a pretty paper unicorn hangs beside other colorful birthday decorations.

This past August, just three months after bringing Willa Gray into their home, the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Ada James.

To watching hocus pocus 4 million times before Halloween and to carving Willa Gray's first pumpkin👻 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Oct 15, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

Akins has told People that Willa Gray, who was born in Uganda, at first found Ada James' arrival "world-changing," and "very emotional," but now loves being a big sister.

5 years of marriage with this beautiful woman. A lot has changed since our last anniversary. We have cried a little but have laughed and loved harder than we ever have. Love you baby! Here's to so many more. You + me😍 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Oct 12, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Rhett recently noted to People, "For two weeks, (Willa) was like, 'Who is this person who came in and took some of the attention away from me?' But now she’s super protective of Ada and is just turning into an amazing big sister."

Aww! Here's wishing little Willa Gray the best birthday ever!