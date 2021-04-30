Thomas Rhett predicts what kind of dad he'll be when his daughters start dating

Like many dads, Thomas Rhett is already nervous for the day when his three daughters start dating. But he just predicted that he likely won't go too hard on their potential significant others.

During an interview with TODAY on Friday morning, the country singer talked about his new song "To the Guys That Date My Girls" and revealed what inspired the catchy tune.

"I was riding around with a buddy of mine in Nashville. He's got a 15-year-old daughter and I've got three and we were just having this conversation of what kind of dads we're gonna be like when our kids start to date," he said.

Similar to other protective dads, the 31-year-old wants to make sure his little girls are treated well, but he does suspect that he'll go lighter on potential suitors than some dads might.

"I think I would like to say that I would be like the tough dad but I'm probably gonna be a softie like 'Come in, come in, have some coffee, tell me about your life,'" he said.

TODAY's Dylan Dreyer interjected and said "Don't tell anyone that!" Anchor Savannah Guthrie also weighed in and suggested that Rhett might have an ulterior motive for being extra nice.

"It's a polygraph exam," she said.

Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, have three little girls: 5-year-old Willa Gray, 3-year-old Ada James and 1-year-old Lennon Love. The couple adopted Willa, who was born in Uganda, in 2017 just months before they welcomed their first biological child, Ada. They welcomed baby No. 3 in February 2020.

Even though his daughters are still quite young, Rhett realizes that their dating days aren't all that far away.

"You talk to so many parents and it just comes just like that," he said and snapped his fingers. "So it's kind of a rough draft letter to those people that come to my house."

Al Roker agreed with the singer and said children really do grow up quickly: "Trust me, it does."

"It's so sweet. Everyone says 'Blink and you'll miss it,': Savannah said.