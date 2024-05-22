Milo Ventimiglia reunites with his ‘This Is Us’ kids to celebrate Niles Fitch’s graduation

Former cast members of “This Is Us” recently came together to celebrate their costar Niles Fitch’s college graduation. The result was a reunion as heartwarming as a Pearson family get-together.

Milo Ventimiglia, who portrayed Jack Pearson, the adoptive father of Fitch's character, throughout the NBC drama’s six seasons, appeared alongside the 22-year-old, who recently graduated from the University of Southern California. And he wasn't the only "This Is Us" actor in attendance.

In one post, Fitch shared a photo of himself in between Ventimiglia and actor Hannah Zeile, who starred as his sister, Kate Pearson, in the series, which aired from 2016 to 2022. (Fitch himself played a teenage and young adult version of Randall Pearson throughout the series.)

Actors Milo Ventimiglia and Hannah Zeile celebrate Niles Fitch (center) on his graduation day. Instagram

Zeile reshared Fitch's photo to her Instagram stories with a series of celebratory emojis.

Fitch's other costars from the series celebrated his milestone in the comments section of a post on his Instagram page, which features the actor holding up his diploma while dressed in his cap and gown.

"Dad, I did it," the caption for the post reads.

“So proud of you!! Go, Niles!!” Zeile wrote in the comments section of the post.

"Go Niles!" Mandy Moore, who portrayed his mother in the series, chimed in. 'Unbelievable. #proudfakemom"

Fitch's costar Eris Baker, who portrayed Randall Pearson's daughter, Tess Pearson, also commented on the post with a series of star emojis.

Since wrapping its final season, the “This Is Us” cast has joined forces for reunions and spoken about their special bond. On May 14, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan launched “That Was Us,” a podcast that dives into themes explored in the series.

The new series releases episodes every Tuesday and explores issues related to sibling rivalry, marriage, adoption and race.