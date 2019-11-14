Third celebrity couple gives their child the uncommon name 'Charlie Wolf'

Sign up for our newsletter

“Charlie Wolf” might not be the most common name but it’s turning out to be a hit with Hollywood.

Zooey Deschanel and her ex, Jacob Pechenik appear to have started the trend when they welcomed their son Charlie Wolf back in May of 2017. Two years later, Lauren Conrad of “The Hills” had a baby boy and also named him Charlie Wolf.

Wednesday, “Bachelor in Paradise” couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass announced their latest addition to the family…Charles “Charlie” Wolf!

“Delivery was fast and perfect and straight into Mommy’s arms,” Bass said in a statement to TODAY.com. “He is super healthy and everyone is doing well!”

Waddell and Bass got married in June 2017, and have another child together, 20-month-old Isabella “Bella” Evelyn. Bass also has three sons Nathan, Liam and Ensley from a previous relationship.

Deschanel told Us Weekly earlier this year she didn’t think Conrad knew her son’s name before choosing the same one.

“That was so weird, right?” she told the outlet. “I don’t think she knew it.”

Us Weekly reported Deschanel went on to note Charlie Wolf “is a really specific name.”

None of the stars have explained the meaning behind the unusual moniker, so we’ll just have to wait and see!