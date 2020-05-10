They became parents during the pandemic — but can't show their new babies the world

Dr. Kimberly Yonkers, a professor of psychiatry, epidemiology and obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at the Yale School of Medicine, urged overwhelmed parents to find help through virtual therapy, online support groups or medication. She said overpowering anxiety or depression — whether it’s for seemingly no reason or because of the pandemic — is a reason to get support.

“If you are anxious for a very good reason, you are still in distress,” she said.

Some second-time parents say life with a newborn now has highlighted how easy they had it the first time around, even if it did not feel that way then.

Andrea Foran, of Long Island, New York, has a 2-year-old and an infant, born March 3. Her husband is an officer with the New York City Police Department who has been self-isolating in a hotel since mid-April to avoid bringing home the virus, should he get exposed through work. Her mother is helping out with the kids, but Foran said it is hard not having her husband home.

“With the first one, I had a lot of anxiety because it was my first time, and now, thinking back, I’m like, ‘Wow, you idiot! Everything was fine, you worried about nothing,’” she said. “We had visitors. We had people who could help. I wish I savored the peacefulness of the first time now.”

Leann Svoboda, of Nashville, Tennessee, has the same mindset. She used to take her first child, now 6, to playdates with other new moms and to baby exercise classes. Now, with her daughter Violet, who was born March 6, even a walk down the street feels frightening.

Atticus Svoboda holds his sister, Violet. "It's been hard splitting my time and making sure that's he's okay with the new baby and not being able to go and do anything," Leann Svoboda said. Leann Svoboda

“We’re holed up, waiting for it to pass,” she said. “I just don’t trust other people to stay away from me. It’s terrifying for me.”

The doctor is in (via telemedicine in some cases)

Sometimes, going out with a newborn is unavoidable.

Visits to the pediatrician have been the only outings that Mariel Prince of Sellersburg, Indiana, has made since she came home after giving birth to her son, Declan, on March 20.

The appointments are anything but ordinary: Instead of going into the waiting room, she checks in at a drive-through out front, then waits with Declan in her car until the pediatrician’s office calls her on her cellphone. Newborns are only seen in the morning, and every single person’s temperature is taken at the door, she said.

“There’s so many more steps involved in everything now, and all the steps involved in taking him anywhere — it’s a lot,” she said. “I joked with my husband, if we do decide to have a second, we’re kind of prepared for everything at this point.”

Mariel and Josh Prince with their son, Declan. Josh's father personally delivers roses whenever there is a new baby in the family, a tradition started by his father; because of social distancing, he could not do that to welcome Declan, and had to order some from a local florist instead. Mariel Prince

Prince’s husband, Josh, said besides not being able to have his parents meet his son, his biggest issue since Declan arrived has been trying to help his wife cope with cabin fever.

“She was planning on going to a zoo and all these other things where she could go out,” he said. “But those places are all closed, or she just doesn’t feel safe going.”

Elsewhere, parents are being told to stay at home, even for some doctor appointments.

Lindsay Preseau lives in Cincinnati and gave birth to her son, Ludo, on March 16. Right after Ludo was born, she took him to the pediatrician twice to check if he was gaining enough weight. But his one-month well-visit was canceled to avoid unnecessarily exposing him to any illnesses, and the pediatrician’s office said the two-month one might be, too.

Lindsay Preseau with her husband, Ritwik Banerji, and son, Ludo. When she went into labor, lockdowns and other measures were being implemented. "By the time I had the baby, it was like end-of-the-world panic." Lindsay Preseau

“I wasn’t upset about the one-month visit because I know not much happens, but I’m nervous about the two-month, because I want him to get the vaccinations,” she said.

In Cleveland, Sierra Heiskell had a virtual pediatrician visit for her daughter, Gianna, who was born April 10. A nurse came to her house to weigh Gianna a few days before and then Heiskell did a telemedicine consultation with the pediatrician for the rest of the appointment. While the doctor watched through the phone, Heiskell did things the pediatrician normally would — like pressing on Gianna’s belly to make sure it felt soft.

Sierra Heiskell had hoped to have her partner, her mother and a close friend with her when she gave birth to Gianna. But hospital restrictions put into place due to COVID-19 meant she could only have one person, Gianna's father, there. Sierra Heiskell

Heiskell was also told by her obstetrician-gynecologist that her own six-week postpartum follow-up appointment will be virtual. Such appointments typically involve a physical exam to see how a woman is healing after birth and a discussion of how she is feeling, physically and mentally. Others who have had their OB-GYN follow-ups via telemedicine said the virtual meetings omitted exams and just consisted of questions.

“I have no idea how that’s going to go,” Heiskell said. “I don’t like it.”

‘Great that we all got stuck together’

Despite the obstacles, new parents say there have been some unexpected silver linings.

Gathers’ wife, Sarah Cohan, was excited to be a part of a new mom support group. The group can’t meet face-to-face, so it meets over Zoom. While it’s not the same as sitting in a room with other new moms, Cohan found another member whom she could relate with, and the two exchanged numbers so they could text one-on-one.

Between that and a couple mom groups on Facebook, including one of about 400 women who were all due in March, Cohan has found a community — even if it’s not the one she pictured.