March 26, 2019, 4:17 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

One very common thing little kids struggle with when starting school is holding their pencil correctly. However, a popular product on Amazon is helping kids improve their grip on writing.

This soft pencil grip can guide your little one to write the correct way and help relieve the unnecessary pressure an incorrect hold may be putting on their tiny hand.

Children's Writing Aid Pencil Grip Set, $3 (originally $16), Amazon

The set of three grips is a No. 1 best-selling product on Amazon with an average of 4.2 stars. The hollow silicon design is comfortable and breathable. Plus, they come in fun colors your kid will enjoy using at home or at school.

The goal is to help build the habit of holding a pencil correctly, so eventually your kiddo won't even need it anymore and Amazon reviewers have seen success.

"My son is learning to write and this product helped make an instant improvement for him!" one reviewer wrote.

The grips can also be a great tool for children with motor delays.

"My daughter, who is 5, has some fine-motor delays," another reviewer shared. "She still does not hold a writing utensil correctly and when I try to reposition her fingers she usually gets frustrated with me and just quits the activity. I ordered these and before using them had her (occupational therapist) look at them; she thought they were great. My daughter is now using them with crayons, pencils and pens at home and at school and it's going great. They are really helping her to have a proper grasp."

Sounds like a win to us!

