In case you missed it: Happy, heartwarming stories this week

Good thing this has been such a boring week, right?

Yeah, we are exhausted and emotionally drained too, and our tummies hurt from too much Halloween candy. But these happy stories helped us survive the week and provided a very necessary break from the news. Unlike our children, we share sweet treats willingly. Consider these your weekly warm fuzzies.

This week, a foster dad stepped in and kept a family together...

Our favorite story this week is that of Robert Carter, a 29-year-old new father of five in Ohio. Yes, FIVE! Knowing what it felt like for him when he was placed in foster care at the age of 12 and separated from his eight brothers and sisters, Carter stepped in and adopted five siblings ages 4 to 10 so they would not have to go through the same trauma.

Robert Carter, 29, did not want his foster sons to be separated from their siblings the way he was as a child, so he decided to adopt all five of them. Courtesy Robert Carter

"“I used to get up and find them all together,” Carter said of the children, who are now starting to sleep in their own beds. “But they’re no longer afraid of being ripped apart.”

...and a stepdad stepped up and made us smile

In a much lighter moment, TikTok user @emmamattsonsurgenor posted a video of her family dancing to "Say a Little Prayer" with an unlikely star: her stepdad, who went all in. "Get U a stepdad that's willing to do any TikTok with you," she wrote in the caption. And P.S.: There is a part two that is worth watching.

We learned that Queen Bey owns actual beehives...

Yes, Beyoncé revealed to British Vogue, she has two real beehives housing around 80,000 bees, which is just kind of epic for someone known as the Queen Bey. And her reason, of course, is for her kids — Blue Ivy, 8, and twins Sir and Rumi, 3.

""I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties," she told the magazine.

The leader of the Beyhive owns ACTUAL beehives –– and it's all for her kids. Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

...and we found a dog who is pretty darn happy about owning a stick

This is the kind of joy we need in our lives.

We reveled in the miracle of birth...

This favorite story featuring stunning childbirth photos reminded us of the beauty and hope of new life when we really need it. Enjoy!

The faces in this award-winning birth photo by Florida photographer Paulina Splechta get us every time. Paulina Splechta Birth Photography and Films

...and witnessed the kindness of strangers

TikTok user @arizonafireguy (aka "Jay") affirmed our faith in humanity when he posted a video talking to a couple with "a baby who wouldn't stop crying." Instead of criticizing them, Jay congratulated the new parents and told them he noticed they needed a new stroller. He left them a little surprise and said, "Everything will be just fine. I know it's a lot of work, but you got this!"

We had the chance to see a grandfather receive his dream car...

This New Jersey grandfather's family restored his dream car — a 1972 Mercedes convertible — for his 80th birthday, and we all went along for the joyful ride.

... and a grandmother receive a joyful hug from her granddaughter

The look on toddler Noelle's face when she realized it was her grandmother coming to pick her up from her crib instead of one of her parents turned out to be just what we needed.

Finally, we have some important breaking news:

You've been Rick-Rolled.

Hang in there, everyone. Don't give up. Rick Astley never would.