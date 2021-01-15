These 6 happy and heartwarming stories helped us survive this week

It's easy to get overwhelmed by the turmoil in both our country and the world right now, but good things happened this week too.

Take a moment to enjoy these stories and videos from the past week, and think about sharing some of them with your children. It's important we remember to smile!

This week, Barbie honored an icon...

As part of its initiative to feature women of color, Barbie debuted a doll in the image of poet and author Dr. Maya Angelou, who frequently wrote about civil rights and racism. Though she died in 2014 at age 86, Angelou's works including her renowned autobiography, "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," continue to inspire readers.

Barbie's Maya Angelou doll will be available for purchase at Target starting on January 14. TODAY Illustration / Getty Images/ Mattel

Mattel said paying tribute to Angelou's legacy was important."(Mattel) knows children's early childhood experiences shape what they imagine to be possible, so it's important that all girls not only see themselves reflected in product and content, but to also see role models who've come before them," the company said in a press release.

... and this baby clearly believes his dad is an icon

Is there anything better than baby giggles?

Never miss a parenting story with the TODAY Parents newsletter! Sign up here.

Who knew a Doritos ad could make you cry?

Doritos Mexico released a two-minute commercial over the holidays in Mexico called "El mejor regalo," which means "the best gift" in Spanish, and it has lit up the internet. Based on a true story, the video has been viewed more than 14 million times on YouTube.

The touching ad tells the story of a father's poignant reaction when his son comes out to him as gay. "The best gift for these holidays is accepting everyone the way they are," the ad concludes. It's a message for any parent, really ... and is it dusty in here?

... or that taco shells make good bedtime stories?

"Instead of story books, our son brings us boxes of food to read before bed," explains TikTok user @goadski in a video with more than 1.3 million views.

"Jumbo taco shells! Now, these are the Kroger brand..." they read as the toddler listens intently. And to be honest, we also never tire of hearing about tacos.

For these twins, the snuggle is real...

Identical twins Aria and Skylar were born to dads Kyran Trodden and Ryan Morgan in November at the exact same time, and they came as a perfect package. The twins were born by Caesarean section at a hospital in the United Kingdom, and they stunned their doctors when they emerged in a sweet embrace.

Identical twins Aria and Skylar were delivered by C-section, with one reassuringly wrapping her tiny arms around her sibling. CATERS NEWS

“They looked like koalas gripping on to one another,” Morgan, 28, told TODAY Parents. “They came out as one.”

... and this toddler met some funny "puppies."

Don't tell TikTok user Maddi Gun's little boy, Chip, that the "puppies" he thought he met are actually goats. We dare you not to smile while watching the toddler try to make friends with the "puppies."

In the week ahead, remember Chip and use some of his tactics: Ask people if they are OK, and try to listen and learn their language, whatever it is. Hang in there, everyone.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.