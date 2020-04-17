At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

The COVID-19 quarantine continues, and as parents keep trying to help with distance learning, maintain an organized house, work and find some alone time, we're turning again to the funny moms and dads of the internet for a much-needed chuckle about how crazy life is these days!

From kids who don't get the term "inside voice" to pre-quarantine jeans that just don't fit anymore, we're all in this together and we're laughing our way through it.

All aboard!

If there are any questions related to Dinosaur Train on the Harvard entrance exam, my kid is gonna crush it. #quarantineparenting — Tony Pasquale (@TonyBoomPow) April 13, 2020

It evens out

The amount of money I have saved being forced to make coffee at home... has easily been spent shopping online. — Ashley Houser (@Seriousmom_shit) April 14, 2020

Accurate

So needy

My kids have been so needy during quarantine lately. Always wanting me to color with them and give them things like food and water. — Stay at Homies (@stayathomies) April 1, 2020

Show offs...

Tough crowd!

If only we'd known

Remember when we used to blow our noses with toilet paper like super bougie assholes? — Mommy Uncensored (@amomuncensored) April 14, 2020

So long

The days are long, but the years are long. #QuarantineParenting — Zane Stoddard (@ZaneStoddard) April 8, 2020

Where did they all come from?

I didn’t even know I had this many kids until we were quarantined. — Mystical441 (@Mystical441) March 28, 2020

Mommy's little competitive eater

Hey, you tried

I’m not happy with the few pounds I’ve gained during this quarantine. I seriously have to do something. I tried to go for a jog but I kept spilling my beer. — Mama Llama (@justamom819) April 10, 2020

Off to herbology class!

Eat your jelly beans!

What do you mean what’s for dinner... leftover ham until that’s gone and then jelly beans I guess. — Mommy Needs A Life (@mom_needsalife) April 13, 2020

We feel seen

Those were the days

Remember when we used to check our Screen Time reports? Lol. — The Mom Who Knew Too Much (@Gilapfeffer) April 13, 2020

C is for cookie...

Day 1 of Quarantine: Let’s bake cookies!



Day 14 of Quarantine: I think I ate too many cookies...



Day 28 of Quarantine: I am a cookie. — Becca Carnahan (@with_love_becca) April 10, 2020

It's simple really

Do you live in our neighborhood?

Just saw a family all wearing pyjama pants while out walking their dog, and if that isn’t living your best quarantine life, I don’t know what is. — Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets (@gfishandnuggets) April 10, 2020

It happens to the best of us

Guys, I started playing Roblox and trash-talking my competitors , who are children. Can I please leave the house now? — suzanne hayes (@shayes613) April 10, 2020

#quarantinelife

Pass the chips

Your idea of me-time is making an avocado face mask. My idea of me-time is making guacamole. We are not the same. — Moderately Mom (@momtribevibe) April 14, 2020

Renegade...

The only homeschooling going on over here is my niece schooling me on TikTok. — The Mommy Confessions (@momEconfessions) April 14, 2020

Carry the one...

My kids’ math worksheets be like



1. 6X4 =



2. Write a 7 page reflection on how you arrived at your answer. Include a works cited page, footnotes, and a pie chart that shows how many tears each of your parents cried during the 11 hours it took you to get through this assignment. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) April 10, 2020

Wise advice

A milestone unrecognized

Some of us unknowingly made our kids’ school lunches for the last time this year & we didn’t even get to celebrate it. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) April 9, 2020

And a new lunch lady

Homeschooling, Day whatever: This school really needs a new janitor. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 13, 2020

Beep beep!

At least she asked

Wife [walking out]: Do you need anything at CVS?



Me: Do they sell whiskey at CVS?



Wife: No.



Me: Then no. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) April 9, 2020

