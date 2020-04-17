Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

The COVID-19 quarantine continues, and as parents keep trying to help with distance learning, maintain an organized house, work and find some alone time, we're turning again to the funny moms and dads of the internet for a much-needed chuckle about how crazy life is these days!

From kids who don't get the term "inside voice" to pre-quarantine jeans that just don't fit anymore, we're all in this together and we're laughing our way through it.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

All aboard!

It evens out

Accurate

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-2qzW8l1bZ

So needy

Show offs...

Tough crowd!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-4fcB4JT8g

If only we'd known

So long

Where did they all come from?

Mommy's little competitive eater

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-68QeAD9KW

Hey, you tried

Off to herbology class!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-cDN3tJyso

Eat your jelly beans!

We feel seen

Those were the days

C is for cookie...

It's simple really

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-9-0hWjVjD

Do you live in our neighborhood?

It happens to the best of us

#quarantinelife

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-zsHeEHfEh

Pass the chips

Renegade...

Carry the one...

Wise advice

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-1xdOYADz8

A milestone unrecognized

And a new lunch lady

Beep beep!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-126j2H6vu

At least she asked

