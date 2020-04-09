At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

We've lost count of how many weeks parents have been quarantined inside their home to stop the spread of coronavirus, but we're thankful for the internet because without it, we wouldn't be able to see that the same levels of hilarity and craziness are going on in everyone's house.

From funny marriage disputes to hilarious chronicles of days spent social distancing with kids, we've got the funniest posts from parents who are keeping it real online this week.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Please stop

We’ve been in quarantine for 18 days and my 9yo has been talking nonstop for 20 of them. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 5, 2020

#quarantinebod

For the foreseeable future, the 🤰🏻emoji is in reference to my quarantine bod, not pregnancy. — Tortured by Toddlers (@TorturedByTots) April 6, 2020

We're inspired

I showered today, put some real clothes on and did my hair and makeup. This is now an inspirational account. — The Vagina Diary (@thevaginadiary) April 3, 2020

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens!

My thoughts on Tiger King: I am doing very well in life and should literally never worry about anything ever again — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) April 5, 2020

Wisdom

Those were the days

I miss going to a restaurant and paying 5.99 for kraft macaroni and cheese for my kid to take two bites of it. — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) April 7, 2020

Sweet!

I’ve reached the point of quarantine where I’ve downloaded Candy Crush — MomOf1AndDone (@momof1anddone_) April 7, 2020

Sounds legit to us

You ever download the remote app for your TV to your phone so you don’t have to walk across the room to get the actual remote or have I achieved a new level of quarantine lazy? — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) April 7, 2020

The doctor is in

My toddler asked me to give her chicken nuggets a checkup. After giving all the nuggets a medical exam I realized my toddler was asking for ketchup. — Marcy G 🍕 (@BunAndLeggings) April 6, 2020

Those photos aren't cheap!

Today my son got dressed in nice clothes and said it was picture day at his school (His school of course is our kitchen table). It was either a very sweet moment or the first sign that the kid is starting to crack. Either way, I charged him 45 dollars for a 15 picture package. — david young (@gabutch) March 25, 2020

Yep.

You are our everything

Things are getting steamy

Me: Want to role play?



Husband: What do you have in mind?



Me: I’ll be a new girlfriend. You’re a single dad with full custody of your kids. It’s too soon to introduce me so I can’t meet them. We get into a fight it’s your fault. We aren’t speaking but you leave food at my door. — Cydni Beer (@cydbeer) April 2, 2020

Tiny dictator

Quarantine update. There’s been a mutiny. The toddler is our leader now. — Unfiltered PLEASE STAY HOME Mama (@UnfilteredMama) April 5, 2020

Bye, dear.

My wife just announced she is putting on real pants today.



Is this the part of quarantine where she tells me she is leaving me for a doctor? — checkyourkidsatthedoor (@checkyourkidsa2) April 3, 2020

Those birds deserve it

Quarantine has made me so moody, I can’t decide if I want to cook an eleven course brunch or stare out the porch window scowling at birds. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) April 5, 2020

Totally unfair

The injustice of being the only one of my sisters who didn't get long eyelashes is made worse by the fact that my 3yo son has the longest eyelashes I've ever seen. — Raw Motherhood (@MetteAngerhofer) April 5, 2020

That'll fix it

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.

Remember in January when we all thought we were fat? BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

(starts sobbing uncontrollably) — Not the Nanny (@notthenanny) April 2, 2020

Kids say the darnedest things...

Shopping in the time of coronavirus

Most grocery stores: A lot of shoppers wearing masks and gloves.



Wal-Mart: 10 shoppers with no pants on. — A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) April 3, 2020

Pretty much

Good job, honey!

Shout out to my husband for making dinner while I was sick. The toast was really good. — Felicia (@LostFelicia) February 4, 2020

Fair question

Do these birthday parades apply to almost 38 year olds? Asking for me. — Mommy Uncensored (@amomuncensored) April 2, 2020

So proud...

Make your 3yo participate in a videoconference that she has absolutely no interest participating in and you too can experience the pride that comes from watching your child moon everyone and then rage type so hard she disconnects the call. — Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) April 3, 2020

Where's the division symbol?

Homeschooling is just standing behind your kid checking their math on your phone calculator — SpacedMom (@copymama) April 2, 2020

It's got two pairs of parallel sides!

How is your homeschooling going we are screaming at each other about parallelograms right now — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) April 2, 2020

*raises hand*

