Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Don't miss a beat, like us on Facebook
Trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Laugh along with the 28 funniest parents on social media this week

These hilarious moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

We've lost count of how many weeks parents have been quarantined inside their home to stop the spread of coronavirus, but we're thankful for the internet because without it, we wouldn't be able to see that the same levels of hilarity and craziness are going on in everyone's house.

From funny marriage disputes to hilarious chronicles of days spent social distancing with kids, we've got the funniest posts from parents who are keeping it real online this week.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Please stop

#quarantinebod

We're inspired

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens!

Wisdom

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-tKYumlZG0

Those were the days

Sweet!

Sounds legit to us

The doctor is in

Those photos aren't cheap!

Yep.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9t8MPKFFls

You are our everything

Things are getting steamy

Tiny dictator

Bye, dear.

Those birds deserve it

Totally unfair

That'll fix it

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-oztEhpPVZ

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.

Kids say the darnedest things...

Shopping in the time of coronavirus

Pretty much

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-s5hvunvYE

Good job, honey!

Fair question

So proud...

Where's the division symbol?

It's got two pairs of parallel sides!

*raises hand*

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.

‘Happiness Lab’ professor Laurie Santos shares 5 ways to feel better

April 9, 202005:53
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.