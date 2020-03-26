Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Laugh along with the 24 funniest parents on social media this week

These hilarious moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

As coronavirus continues to spread, laughing along with parents who are navigating quarantines and messy houses with their families is giving us life. Whether they're venting frustrations about spending time in close quarters with their spouse or spilling about how hard it is to homeschool our kids, we are here for all of it.

So get ready, because you're not in this alone, and it's time to smile.

Probably not

Wise advice

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-Da5s7AxJE

Never again

https://www.instagram.com/p/B97_XSAlub3

Thank you for your commitment.

Our time to shine!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-E0dsngr9a

Asking for a friend...

Can you chew more quietly?

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-HenniJkIv

They taste good, though!

Pumpkin spice soaps for all!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-KXiOSpOif

Precisely!

Think it through...

Big decisions

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-KjACwhVID

Mmm, cake...

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-KBhXqjCCD

Thanks for the heads up

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-LIAN6g4Mu

So true

Definitely not

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-HgejKDL6Z

Which flavor?

Because I said so.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B95Qx-uAdm_

Stay home, spring breakers.

For the love of God, Mom!

If only

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-MhpujghpA

What's mine is hers, right?

What's a Fitbit?

#selfcare

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.