At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

As coronavirus continues to spread, laughing along with parents who are navigating quarantines and messy houses with their families is giving us life. Whether they're venting frustrations about spending time in close quarters with their spouse or spilling about how hard it is to homeschool our kids, we are here for all of it.

So get ready, because you're not in this alone, and it's time to smile.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Probably not

If your husband isn’t doing air hump motions at you on the daily, are you even quarantined together? — Go Ask Your Dad (@_goaskyourdad_) March 23, 2020

Wise advice

Never again

Thank you for your commitment.

Everyone keeps saying it is very important to keep up with your routines during this quarantine, so I want to let you know that, at this time, I will continue to not work out just like before. — JenHatmaker (@JenHatmaker) March 23, 2020

Our time to shine!

Asking for a friend...

How do you report someone for not adhering to the social distancing requirements?



And if that someone is 4 years old, do I have to sign a permission slip to send her to jail for a few days? — Amanda Marcotte | Mediocre Mommy (@storiesofamom) March 24, 2020

Can you chew more quietly?

They taste good, though!

Note to self: carbs do not cure cabin fever, carbs do not cure cabin fever, carbs do not cure cabin fever. ... — suzanne hayes (@shayes613) March 23, 2020

Pumpkin spice soaps for all!

Precisely!

My husband just made me watch a documentary about pizza while I can’t get pizza delivered and this is why the divorce rate is going to be so high after this shit — VodkaAndStringCheese (@VodkaAndCheeze) March 24, 2020

Think it through...

I'm so bored that the idea of caring for a newborn doesn't sound half bad. — Raw Motherhood (@MetteAngerhofer) March 23, 2020

Big decisions

Mmm, cake...

Thanks for the heads up

So true

If there's a baby boom in 9 months, it'll consist entirely of first-born children. — Winston Chang (@winston_chang) March 24, 2020

Definitely not

Which flavor?

Let me know if you need anything. I’ll be on dark twitter eatin pop tarts. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) March 25, 2020

Because I said so.

Stay home, spring breakers.

To those staying home to #FlattenTheCurve, THANK YOU.



To all first responders and medical professionals battling this on the front lines, THANK YOU.



To all spring breakers...yo’ mom’s a hoe. — Beer Wench: Quarantine Edition (@lisaandsquats) March 24, 2020

For the love of God, Mom!

My 19 year old just asked me if she could have a beer and for support she said, “Does it really matter at this point? My college semester is over. You turned my room into a closet. You won’t let me leave the house. My life sucks. For the love of God let me have a drink woman.” — Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) March 24, 2020

If only

What's mine is hers, right?

Quarantine Day 9: My wife already finished all the wine we had. She said it's not a big deal because she can just drink some of my beer, so now I'm taking applications for another family to move in with until this is all over. — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) March 24, 2020

What's a Fitbit?

My Fitbit must be so disgusted with me right now. — Mommy Needs A Life (@mom_needsalife) March 23, 2020

#selfcare

Got up this morning & made pancakes for my kids & drank some champagne for myself because quarantine self-care looks different for everyone. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) March 22, 2020

