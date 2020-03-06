At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

We've spent the week DVR-ing "Paw Patrol" episodes and being corrected by our kids, who know everything, including how little we know. We've cleaned up messes, wiped away tears and done way too many loads of laundry. For everything we've accomplished this week, we deserve a laugh. So we happily share the smiles with the funniest parents online this week.

Marriage is hard

My husband has had the hiccups for 45 minutes straight & I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask him to pack up his things & move out now. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) February 29, 2020

Sure to be a best-seller

Well, did you?

Gotta do 'em all!

Motherhood changes things

It goes so fast

To all you sanctimonious new moms who feel triggered when veteran mothers make jokes about parenthood, once your children become feral toddlers, I’ll be right there to remind you to, “enjoy every moment.” — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) March 5, 2020

We'd binge-watch that

There's a lot of truth here

Definitely pastrami

8: mommy I want to study pastrami



Me: why pastrami specifically?



8: I’m just super interested in the stars



Me: astronomy you mean astronomy



8: pretty sure it’s pastrami — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) February 28, 2020

Always wine

So, what did you do today?

The struggle is real

We hope he survives

How nice of her

My daughter woke up at 6:06 today instead of her usual 6:00 because we let her stay up 5 hours past her bedtime last night. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) February 29, 2020

It's not cold out

I made my preteen wear long pants in freezing weather this morning and subsequently ruined his “street cred” — Maryfairyboberry (@MaryJustice86) February 28, 2020

We see you, Mama.

We like it

Can't miss that new episode!

Motherhood in a nutshell.

So. Much. Poop.

Precisely

It’s not that moms don’t have time to shower. It’s that a shower means getting wet. Then we have to dry off, do our hair, find clean(ish) clothes to wear, maybe apply makeup & during ALL of that... a tiny human is whining for snacks. Ain’t nobody got patience for that every day. — MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) February 28, 2020

Curse word level unlocked

Text me a picture

You think you’re above teaching your kid to take pictures of his LEGO city progress so you don’t have to keep getting up from the couch to look but guess what you aren’t — AsKateWouldHaveIt (@KateWouldHaveIt) March 5, 2020

Born for this moment

I’m in a college bar with my kids at my alma mater and they are playing 90s music.



I was meant to shine in this moment. No matter how much it hurts my kids. This. Is. My. Time. — Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) February 29, 2020

Well played, Grandma