By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

We've spent the week DVR-ing "Paw Patrol" episodes and being corrected by our kids, who know everything, including how little we know. We've cleaned up messes, wiped away tears and done way too many loads of laundry. For everything we've accomplished this week, we deserve a laugh. So we happily share the smiles with the funniest parents online this week.

Marriage is hard

Sure to be a best-seller

Well, did you?

Gotta do 'em all!

Motherhood changes things

It goes so fast

We'd binge-watch that

There's a lot of truth here

Definitely pastrami

Always wine

So, what did you do today?

The struggle is real

We hope he survives

How nice of her

It's not cold out

We see you, Mama.

We like it

Can't miss that new episode!

Motherhood in a nutshell.

So. Much. Poop.

Precisely

Curse word level unlocked

Text me a picture

Born for this moment

Well played, Grandma

