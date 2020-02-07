At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

This week, the internet had a million opinions about J-Lo and Shakira and their Super Bowl 54 halftime performance, but our favorite funny parents made us crack up by turning the show into a time to reflect on — and laugh at — the challenges of parenting.

Other humor came from parents getting real about what moms really fantasize about to sharing the fascinating content of toddlers' pockets. (Rest in peace, roly-poly.)

Son: How come WE had to eat healthy but YOU ate Cap'n Crunch?

Me: Baby someday if you're lucky enough to have kids you can be a hypocrite too. — Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) February 3, 2020

Pre-teen boys spend approximately 40% of their day jumping up to touch ceilings or the tops of door frames. — Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) February 3, 2020

Me: Look right there.



My kids: pic.twitter.com/3MPfs8eIRS — Not the Nanny (@notthenanny) February 3, 2020

Curious, how many years do you keep a mismatched sock before you can get rid of it? Is it like taxes? 7years? — Momsense Ensues (@momsense_ensues) February 3, 2020

[On my death bed]



My son: Before you go, could you make me pancakes? — Kris P Kreme (@krisv_723) February 1, 2020

So nice to be the first one awake and enjoy a quiet cup of never mind, they’re up and we are already watching Puppy Dog Pals. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) February 1, 2020

I was having a rough day with the kids and it showed. My husband just slammed a beer down in front of me, told me to drink up, go for a walk and he’d take care of dinner. So what I’m saying is, if you’re going to have kids, do it with someone who understands and supports you. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) February 1, 2020

Husband just said “casually” to me: “maybe you could google JLo’s workout and just do that?” as he shoves, and I am not making this up, the kids’ uncrustables sandwich into his mouth. I would like to preemptively report a murder. — Kelly Maher (@okmaher) February 3, 2020

It doesn’t matter if your kid’s favourite song is Baby Shark or Bohemian Rhapsody, you’re gonna lose your mind if you have to listen to it one more time. — Life at Tiffany’s (@lifeattiffanys) February 1, 2020

Where are the moms who maniacally stuff gifts and tissue paper into bags while parked in front of the birthday party they are 20 minutes late for? You’re my people. — Mommy Uncensored (@amomuncensored) February 1, 2020

I pulled up with the groceries and told my husband I needed to poop.



I’m currently sitting in the bathroom watching him carry everything in on our camera. I now know what it is like to be him. It’s beautiful. — Ashley Houser (@Seriousmom_shit) February 1, 2020

My son taped two toothbrushes together to expedite the time it takes to brush his teeth so now it takes him 3 seconds as opposed to the normal 6. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) February 1, 2020

Technology is so cool. I can take photos of my child’s art before throwing it away and put it in a virtual album. I mean, I don’t personally do that but it’s still cool that it’s an option. — Jordyn Armour (@jordynarmour) January 30, 2020

I watched Shakira & Jlo’s halftime show and wished I could look like them. Then I remembered I like cheese and I’m lazy. — Mommy Needs A Life (@mom_needsalife) February 3, 2020

4: Mommy, I drew a picture of us. But it’s kinda messed up.



Me: Awe, I love it. I don’t think you messed it up. Drawing eyes is hard.



4: The eyes are right. I just didn’t make your hair messy enough.



Me: pic.twitter.com/UTOkyYZeg0 — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) January 30, 2020

Some parents make their kids Pinterest-worthy lunches.



I make "if you're hungry, you'll eat it" lunches. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) January 30, 2020

They aren't gonna make it