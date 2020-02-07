Save up to 63% on tech and home items with these helpful Deals We Love 

Laugh along with the 25 funniest parents on social media this week

These hilarious moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

This week, the internet had a million opinions about J-Lo and Shakira and their Super Bowl 54 halftime performance, but our favorite funny parents made us crack up by turning the show into a time to reflect on — and laugh at — the challenges of parenting.

Other humor came from parents getting real about what moms really fantasize about to sharing the fascinating content of toddlers' pockets. (Rest in peace, roly-poly.)

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. Each week, we'll pick some of our favorites and share them with the world.

Exactly

Rest in peace, tiny bug

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7WJjZQF6U2

It's a scientific fact

Every. Single. Time.

Sending prayers

Good question

Don't forget the syrup

Talk carbs to me

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8DQ6qJnqlx

Never mind

There IS no middle ground

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7_pXjSg1S8

Soulmates

Mmm, peanut butter and jelly

Just doing our part

Freddie shark...

Seeking my tribe

A mom can dream

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8B1vjcHinS

A new perspective

Impressive!

It's good to have options

But the pen has a logo on it

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8Fo5FqgCET

Queso and chill...

Thanks, kid

Parenthood in a nutshell

We like your style

They aren't gonna make it

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8HZU7pHNlg

