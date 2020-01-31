27 beauty products you need this month, according to Bobbie Thomas

Laugh along with the 25 funniest parents on social media this week

These hilarious moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

Parenting can be hard, but it can also be really, really funny. At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

This week, Barbie launched a new line of dolls who have time to meditate and we're feeling a little bit jealous. Husbands have thwarted our attempts to sneak cupcakes before dinner, we've pretended to enjoy listening to our kids practice their musical instruments indoors and we've decided to embrace the toys laying around our homes and add them to our interior design, rather than fighting kids to clean up. Dino-decor anyone?

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. Each week, we'll pick some of our favorites and share them with the world.

Sending prayers

Same, girl, same

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7t9_HjgQQU

Every single one

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7yoTdKgtnf

Barbie really does have everything

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B76dyh5gX4Z

The reptile whisperer

It's still January

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7t3z6PlFdU

Easy breezy

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7yxpOOlwsN

Well, that plan backfired

It goes so fast

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7t2Ck5Fd_D

Every single night

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7wjfNTFAwN

Well, obviously

It's the next big thing in home design

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7w5RbtgHmp

True wizardry

Hang in there, Mama

https://www.instagram.com/p/B75yCX5pBg8

Is it bedtime yet?

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7uJix1gZf_

This is real

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7tS6O3pLca

I never really cared much for bananas

Imaginary friends are people, too

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7tUzJ7FXiE

Darn autocorrect

A parenting rite of passage

Is it yeti mating season already?

Sending our sincere sympathies

All suggestions welcome

We regretfully decline your invitation

Obviously, you're not a parent

I'm a yeller as a mom (AND I'M OK WITH IT)

March 23, 201802:12
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.