Parenting can be hard, but it can also be really, really funny. At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

This week, Barbie launched a new line of dolls who have time to meditate and we're feeling a little bit jealous. Husbands have thwarted our attempts to sneak cupcakes before dinner, we've pretended to enjoy listening to our kids practice their musical instruments indoors and we've decided to embrace the toys laying around our homes and add them to our interior design, rather than fighting kids to clean up. Dino-decor anyone?

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. Each week, we'll pick some of our favorites and share them with the world.

Sending prayers

My daughter left her Hydroflask at home today. Please pray for her hydration as she braves the barren water fountain lined halls of middle school without it. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 24, 2020

Same, girl, same

Every single one

Barbie really does have everything

The reptile whisperer

So your kid can speak 3 languages?



That’s great. Mine can speak lizard. — Mom On The Rocks (@mom_ontherocks) January 27, 2020

It's still January

Easy breezy

Well, that plan backfired

My husband told the kids that they have to wait until after dinner to eat their cupcakes, so now I need to wait until after dinner to eat cupcakes too ☹. — Not much of a Housewife (@notmuchofahw) January 24, 2020

It goes so fast

Every single night

Well, obviously

Of course my children don’t listen to me. I’m not YouTube. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) January 24, 2020

It's the next big thing in home design

True wizardry

Kids today won't ever know how Caller I.D. once felt like futuristic sorcery. — Life and Times of Mom (@VirginiaMcMurdo) January 27, 2020

Hang in there, Mama

Is it bedtime yet?

This is real

I never really cared much for bananas

Your child will reject the first 3 bananas on the grounds they are too bruised but on receipt of the 4th and perfect banana they will announce they don’t like bananas anymore



- The Law of Bananas

(category: child) — MumInBits (@MumInBits) January 27, 2020

Imaginary friends are people, too

Darn autocorrect

Next time a friend shares pictures of her ugly newborn on Facebook, you can avoid lying by typing, “previous!” in the comments. Let autocorrect do some good, for a change. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) January 26, 2020

A parenting rite of passage

Is it yeti mating season already?

10yo: Can I play my song on the viola for you:

*plays*

*sounds like someone slowly murdering a sheep*

*birds fly away for 2 miles*

*dogs howl for 10 miles

*yeti appears at the door looking to make sweet love*



Me: I think you need some more practice, son — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) January 28, 2020

Sending our sincere sympathies

My husband thought it was a good idea to ask me why I don’t clean as much as I used to. I asked him if I should sign his death certificate now or later — Go Ask Your Dad (@_goaskyourdad_) January 26, 2020

All suggestions welcome

One minute you think you’re hot stuff, then before you know it you’re posting things on Facebook like “Hey Facebook friends! Does anyone have good recommendations for super comfy towels that won’t break the bank? TIA ❤️” — Rachel Sobel (@whinecheezits) January 26, 2020

We regretfully decline your invitation

Being a mom means getting invited to a Botox party & declining because you want to ensure you can still make that angry face that scares your kids. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) January 26, 2020

Obviously, you're not a parent