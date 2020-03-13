At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.
As coronavirus spreads, leave it to the funniest parents on the internet to alleviate some of our stress by making jokes about hand sanitizer and face-touching. If only we hadn't thrown away all the tiny bottles of hand sanitizer our tween daughters were hoarding, right?
Pandemic or no pandemic, it's still fun to laugh about the trials of marriage, laundry and errand-running. And, we can all relate to the eye-rolls that result from kids pulling out loose teeth right before bedtime and the cringes that result from kids making honest (but not tactful) comments about our appearance.
But it's Friday. Cheers to the weekend, and prepare to smile.
