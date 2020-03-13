Laugh along with the 24 funniest parents on social media this week

These hilarious moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

As coronavirus spreads, leave it to the funniest parents on the internet to alleviate some of our stress by making jokes about hand sanitizer and face-touching. If only we hadn't thrown away all the tiny bottles of hand sanitizer our tween daughters were hoarding, right?

Pandemic or no pandemic, it's still fun to laugh about the trials of marriage, laundry and errand-running. And, we can all relate to the eye-rolls that result from kids pulling out loose teeth right before bedtime and the cringes that result from kids making honest (but not tactful) comments about our appearance.

But it's Friday. Cheers to the weekend, and prepare to smile.

I volunteer as tribute!

It's a wilderness out there

Who asked you?

Same.

If only...

It gets french fries so crispy!

Nailing it

Stress level 100

*raises hand*

Down the hatch!

Things are overrated

It's fine. I'm fine.

It's good to have goals

Not MY elbow

Five-second rule

My precious!

Who says women can't have it both ways?

It's a real possibility

Weird flex, but OK...

Rude

Ain't love grand?

Where's my turn-down service?

They're doing you a favor

#marriagetruths

