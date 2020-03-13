At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

As coronavirus spreads, leave it to the funniest parents on the internet to alleviate some of our stress by making jokes about hand sanitizer and face-touching. If only we hadn't thrown away all the tiny bottles of hand sanitizer our tween daughters were hoarding, right?

Pandemic or no pandemic, it's still fun to laugh about the trials of marriage, laundry and errand-running. And, we can all relate to the eye-rolls that result from kids pulling out loose teeth right before bedtime and the cringes that result from kids making honest (but not tactful) comments about our appearance.

But it's Friday. Cheers to the weekend, and prepare to smile.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY?

I volunteer as tribute!

The Hunger Games, but the tributes are moms, and you get to bring back limitless supplies of toilet paper and hand sanitizer to your family. — Not the Nanny (@notthenanny) March 7, 2020

It's a wilderness out there

Who asked you?

No one:



I mean absolutely no one at all:



My kid: Mommy you look like a potato — The StinkerGoBraghless 🍀 (@thestinkerbell_) March 11, 2020

Same.

If only...

I wish I loved anything as much as my son loves pulling out a loose tooth 2 min before bedtime — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) March 7, 2020

It gets french fries so crispy!

Nailing it

Not to brag, but both my kids peed their pants at the same time, so clearly I'm killing it as a mom. — Raw Motherhood (@MetteAngerhofer) March 10, 2020

Stress level 100

*raises hand*

Down the hatch!

So if my toddler sticks his fingers in my mouth while at the mall, I should just go ahead and drink a whole bottle of Purell, right? — Kids_kubed 🇨🇦 (@Kids_kubed) March 9, 2020

Things are overrated

Spent the morning in urgent care because we went ice skating yesterday.



The lesson, as always: DON’T DO THINGS. — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) March 9, 2020

It's fine. I'm fine.

It's good to have goals

I aspire to be a parent who actually flips the chicken nuggets over halfway through the cooking process. — Mommy Uncensored (@amomuncensored) March 10, 2020

Not MY elbow

Me: OMG WHAT THE HELL



Child: The news said it’s more sanitary to sneeze into an elbow.



Me: THEY MEAN YOUR OWN ELBOW — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) March 7, 2020

Five-second rule

My precious!

I never thought motherhood would lead me to identify so much with Gollum but here I am, hiding in a dark space, with unwashed hair and clutching my precious-snacks. — Moderately Mom (@momtribevibe) March 7, 2020

Who says women can't have it both ways?

It's a real possibility

Weird flex, but OK...

Not to brag, but I haven’t had any ibuprofen yet today. — your other mom (@difficultpatty) March 7, 2020

Rude

Ain't love grand?

If I'm not from the South, can I still say "bless your heart" to someone instead of calling them an idiot? I want this love note for my husband to be perfect. — Divergent Mama (@Divergentmama) March 7, 2020

Where's my turn-down service?

They're doing you a favor

The cool thing about having kids is that if your furniture didn’t have that trendy “distressed” look going for it, it does now. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) March 7, 2020

#marriagetruths