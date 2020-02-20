Laugh along with the 24 funniest parents on social media this week

These hilarious moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

This week, we've got parents from all over the internet who are asking important questions like, "Who's poop is this?" and "Is my husband's man-cold really that bad?" It may have been a messy week, but the weekend is almost here and it's time to laugh a little.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. Each week, we'll pick some of our favorites and share them with the world.

Like a mini vacation

This is a solid truth

Please, no

Definitely not

Impressive!

You're going to fall!

He's not getting up

At least two

Could be anyone's, really

Teenage level, unlocked

Mmm, Thin Mints

Did. Not. Happen.

Same, girl, same

It's a boy!

Yoga pants for all

Prayers during this difficult time

We all need to follow her

Why do you ask?

A parenting rite of passage

We'll bring the whistles and glow sticks

We can't imagine why

Interests? What interests?

A-B-C-D-E-F-G...

Everyone leave me alone

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.