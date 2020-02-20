At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

This week, we've got parents from all over the internet who are asking important questions like, "Who's poop is this?" and "Is my husband's man-cold really that bad?" It may have been a messy week, but the weekend is almost here and it's time to laugh a little.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. Each week, we'll pick some of our favorites and share them with the world.

Like a mini vacation

You know that moment when the house is clean, the laundry is done and the sink is empty and you can just sit down and enjoy it?



Best 10 seconds of my month right there. — MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) February 18, 2020

This is a solid truth

Please, no

There are five words that will ruin the day of every girl mom. “Can we go to Claire’s?” — Rachel Sobel (@whinecheezits) February 18, 2020

Definitely not

Impressive!

In case you live under a rock: Tik tok is a social media app that combines loosely choreographed dance moves and pretend sign language-type movements in hopes of getting featured on the FYP. My record so far is 20 likes and a daughter who wont speak to me. #momswhotiktok — suzanne hayes (@shayes613) February 18, 2020

You're going to fall!

He's not getting up

"I'm getting up!" is teenager for I will definitely sleep another 3-4 hours if you don't come back. — Divergent Mama (@Divergentmama) February 18, 2020

At least two

Could be anyone's, really

“Whose poop is on the kitchen floor?” is never a game I thought I’d play, yet here we are. — Mummy Dear 🤦🏼‍♀️ (@ThatMummyLife) February 18, 2020

Teenage level, unlocked

Me: Hey, where are you going?

10yo: Upstairs, officer, is that a problem?



He’s going to rock as a teenager — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) February 19, 2020

Mmm, Thin Mints

Me to my dealer: Do you have anything that could give me the peace and confidence I felt as a child, before the cruel world revealed itself to me?



Kid: Umm we just have Thin Mints and Tagalongs today. How many boxes did you want? — MommyMemeJeans (@mommymemejeans) February 18, 2020

Did. Not. Happen.

Same, girl, same

It's a boy!

Yoga pants for all

Just spent 27 minutes staring at my closet as if I wasn’t about to just put black leggings on. — Molly England (@bluebonetbabies) February 19, 2020

Prayers during this difficult time

We all need to follow her

My 75 year old mother is creating a twitter account.



That’s it. That’s the tweet. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) February 19, 2020

Why do you ask?

A parenting rite of passage

If your kid doesn’t randomly shriek and scare the shit out of you, are you really getting the full parent experience? — Go Ask Your Dad (@_goaskyourdad_) February 18, 2020

We'll bring the whistles and glow sticks

We can't imagine why

We tried to talk about puberty with our kids but my husband kept shortening it to pubes and now the kids won't speak to us. — Divergent Mama (@Divergentmama) February 19, 2020

Interests? What interests?

A-B-C-D-E-F-G...

I have very high expectations for my kids for someone who has to sing the alphabet each time I sort something alphabetically. — Ashley Houser (@Seriousmom_shit) February 19, 2020

Everyone leave me alone