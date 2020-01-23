Get the perfect Valentine’s Day gift with up to 80% off Steals and Deals

Laugh along with the 24 funniest parents on social media this week

These hilarious moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

Parenting can be hard, but it can also be really, really funny. At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post funny-but-true thoughts about parenthood on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, so we're rounding up the posts that made us laugh the hardest this week.

Maybe this week you realized you're turning into your mother, or spent more time than you'd care to recall watching sports practices from the sidelines — whatever the Monday through Friday grind has brought your way, relax, because it's almost the weekend.

Whether your weekend plans include tackling piles of laundry, running errands around town or listening to your kids complain about the meals you're cooking, with the help of these funny parents, you'll at least be able to laugh about it.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. Each week, we'll pick some of our favorites and share them with the world.

1. Ah, married life

2. There isn't enough hand sanitizer in the world

3. We speak for the trees

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7XO7UugA9t

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

4. It's all on you

5. It's all downhill from here, kid

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7jH_ISHG_N

6. So close, but not quite

7. Totally the same thing

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7YsBTyFIol

8. We swore it would never happen, but here we are

9. Nothing like dancing in the frozen foods aisle

10. Solid weekend plans

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7hm6v8AdRV

11. They actually DO listen

12. Super Bowl, Schmuper Bowl

13. Mmm, butter noodles

14. Hang ten!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7cP1MaAgty

15. A battle to end all battles

16. Because laundry is hard

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7enaP6n9OH

17. But still...

18. Maybe we'll see each other in the towel aisle

19. Offside!

20. Every. Single. Time. They. Travel.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7bVlKenQwl

21. Our hearts are so full

22. It always ends with crying

23. Have you checked the junk drawer?

24. It would be nice

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7cYdUxBHBj

Watch one mom hilariously nail the contradictions of motherhood

July 26, 201802:24
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.