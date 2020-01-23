Parenting can be hard, but it can also be really, really funny. At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post funny-but-true thoughts about parenthood on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, so we're rounding up the posts that made us laugh the hardest this week.

Maybe this week you realized you're turning into your mother, or spent more time than you'd care to recall watching sports practices from the sidelines — whatever the Monday through Friday grind has brought your way, relax, because it's almost the weekend.

Whether your weekend plans include tackling piles of laundry, running errands around town or listening to your kids complain about the meals you're cooking, with the help of these funny parents, you'll at least be able to laugh about it.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. Each week, we'll pick some of our favorites and share them with the world.

1. Ah, married life

My wife pissed me off so when she asked me for a glass of water I filled it straight from the tap instead of the Brita. — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) January 16, 2020

2. There isn't enough hand sanitizer in the world

3. We speak for the trees

4. It's all on you

Sometimes I like to play a game with my family called “I’m not cooking dinner, hope you can figure it out.” — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) January 17, 2020

5. It's all downhill from here, kid

6. So close, but not quite

They will write epic poetry about the time I decided I was giving up coffee and made it all the way until 7 pm that evening. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) January 17, 2020

7. Totally the same thing

8. We swore it would never happen, but here we are

9. Nothing like dancing in the frozen foods aisle

Me, in my teens: This radio station is playing my jams.



Me, in my 20s: This bar is playing my jams.



Me, in my 30s: This grocery store is playing my jams. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) January 17, 2020

10. Solid weekend plans

11. They actually DO listen

"Goodnight Woody, goodnight Jessie, goodbye Bullseye. Get some good rest, I love you. Have sweet dreams. And no talking, and no playing, and no getting out of bed. Just sleep."



- my 3 year old, who apparently does listen to me — Some Boys' Mother (@someboysmother) January 18, 2020

12. Super Bowl, Schmuper Bowl

13. Mmm, butter noodles

My favorite game to play with my child is saying “what do you want for dinner?” and then having her refuse 184738 options and end up making butter noodles. — Amanda Marcotte | Mediocre Mommy (@storiesofamom) January 16, 2020

14. Hang ten!

15. A battle to end all battles

I don't understand why my husband has to pay for a UFC fight when he could just throw one piece of candy on the floor in front of our three kids. — Divergent Mama (@Divergentmama) January 18, 2020

16. Because laundry is hard

17. But still...

This person behind me at the grocery store checkout lane won’t stop talking.



It’s my 7-year-old, but still. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) January 20, 2020

18. Maybe we'll see each other in the towel aisle

19. Offside!

It’s the soccer costumes that do me in. Where are they? Why all the colors? Do socks really matter? Everything stinks. Soccer momming is a sport in itself and I need a sub. #thesoccer #offside — Glennon Doyle (@GlennonDoyle) January 22, 2020

20. Every. Single. Time. They. Travel.

21. Our hearts are so full

I think my favorite part of being a mother has been sacrificing my body, career, mental stability and physical appearance to wait on them hand and foot.



Only to be met with “YOU DON’T DO ANYTHING FOR ME” when I ask them to pick up a fruit snack wrapper.



It’s very rewarding. — Scarlett Longstreet (@ScarlettPosner) January 20, 2020

22. It always ends with crying

23. Have you checked the junk drawer?

You know that tiny screwdriver I use to open up every battery compartment on my kids’ toys? The one I’ve bought 8 different times? Do you remember where I left it/them? — Guy Raz (@guyraz) January 22, 2020

24. It would be nice