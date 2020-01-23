Parenting can be hard, but it can also be really, really funny. At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post funny-but-true thoughts about parenthood on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, so we're rounding up the posts that made us laugh the hardest this week.
Maybe this week you realized you're turning into your mother, or spent more time than you'd care to recall watching sports practices from the sidelines — whatever the Monday through Friday grind has brought your way, relax, because it's almost the weekend.
Whether your weekend plans include tackling piles of laundry, running errands around town or listening to your kids complain about the meals you're cooking, with the help of these funny parents, you'll at least be able to laugh about it.
Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. Each week, we'll pick some of our favorites and share them with the world.