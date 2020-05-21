/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters
At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.
Whether you've spent your week helping your teen find their lost AirPods or listening to your kids scream at each other over video games, the weekend is here and you deserve a laugh!
Memorial Day weekend is upon us, but due to the pandemic, most of us aren't going far. So pour a drink and say "cheers" to summer while laughing along with this week's funniest parents.
Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.