At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

Whether you've spent your week helping your teen find their lost AirPods or listening to your kids scream at each other over video games, the weekend is here and you deserve a laugh!

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, but due to the pandemic, most of us aren't going far. So pour a drink and say "cheers" to summer while laughing along with this week's funniest parents.

Seriously, when?

hey parents who say “someday your kids won’t want to be around you”



... when can I look forward to that starting? — Lovely Potatoes (@robin_991) May 19, 2020

We were so calm back then...

Omg. I just remembered how I was super into meditation for like three weeks in November😂😂😂😭😭😭😭 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 21, 2020

It's all a sham

Never am I more of a fraud than when I’m wearing my, “Peace, Love, Yoga” tank top. — Mommy Uncensored (@amomuncensored) May 20, 2020

We love a good compromise

My husband wanted 2 kids, I wanted 3. So we compromised and are pregnant with our third. #marriagetips — Avocado Mama (@HeatherStenwall) May 19, 2020

I'll just be over here if you need me

Thanks, vodka.

At 11:54 am, I poured myself a glass of grapefruit juice. I couldn’t remember where I left the glass and accidentally found it at 1:00. At 1:02 pm, I added vodka to it and haven’t lost it since. — Lessons from the Minivan (@FromMinivan) May 18, 2020

That counts, right?

I washed three loads of laundry this weekend. Actually, it was just one, but I kept forgetting it was in there. — Emma Beasley🐝 (@JustBeingEmma) May 18, 2020

You can't have both

Both of us can’t look good at the same time.



It’s either me or the house.#mumproblems — Positively R@ndi (@ICantEven001) May 21, 2020

Never ever

I saw my wife eating a big plate of food at 2pm and I asked “missed lunch?”



She hadn’t



Don’t ever do that guys — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) May 16, 2020

Cheers!

A true warrior

Me, too!

#mombod

A fitness company reached out to ask if I wanted to be one of their brand ambassadors, and I’m wondering if maybe they wanted to use me for the “before” picture? — Anna (@AnnaDoesntWant2) May 16, 2020

Attack of the avatars

When you ARE the teacher...

Sending prayers

My son lost his AirPods & has now had to go back to his old wired earbuds like some kind of peasant, so please pray for us during this difficult time. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) May 16, 2020

This is real

Who needs sleep?

See you guys later...

Yes!

I feel like we celebrate the wrong things with kids. Like oh, you want a party because you were born 5 years ago? Big deal. When you throw something away without being asked, we’ll talk. — SpacedMom (@copymama) May 14, 2020

It's like the movie "Groundhog Day..."

Happy Memorial Day!