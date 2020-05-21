Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Laugh along with the 22 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

Whether you've spent your week helping your teen find their lost AirPods or listening to your kids scream at each other over video games, the weekend is here and you deserve a laugh!

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, but due to the pandemic, most of us aren't going far. So pour a drink and say "cheers" to summer while laughing along with this week's funniest parents.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Seriously, when?

We were so calm back then...

It's all a sham

We love a good compromise

I'll just be over here if you need me

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAL_pvthnQM

Thanks, vodka.

That counts, right?

You can't have both

Never ever

Cheers!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CATOrn1J_Qb

A true warrior

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAQ5NjPne7t

Me, too!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAc3G6ygNsg

#mombod

Attack of the avatars

When you ARE the teacher...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAYoQgehxr9

Sending prayers

This is real

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAS79NLgH76

Who needs sleep?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAZ_AcYgtQj

See you guys later...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAb3E2SA3lt

Yes!

It's like the movie "Groundhog Day..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAVII_jnXK0

Happy Memorial Day!

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.