At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

We're so deep into the coronavirus quarantine that no one is really sure what day it is, our kids are turning on each other and we're beginning to fantasize about what it would be like to be quarantined with good-looking actors instead of our partners.

There's only so much together time a family can take.

But thanks to the funny moms and dads of the internet, we're laughing about what's happening in other people's houses and realizing what's happening in our own homes is normal...and hilarious.

We just need a minute

Today my kids made an alone box to put on their heads when they need time alone. Clearly, the quarantine is getting to us all. — Raw Motherhood (@MetteAngerhofer) April 22, 2020

Nice moves, mom!

I asked my son what he misses most about school and he said my teacher because she doesnt get distracted and start doing tik toks in the middle of our math lesson like you. To my credit, I have officially nailed the why don't you say so dance. — suzanne hayes (@shayes613) April 21, 2020

We're right there with you

The days are long...

I swear...if I have to spend ONE MORE MINUTE with the people I love more than anything in the world... — Anna (@AnnaDoesntWant2) April 20, 2020

We never talk about that one

Where do they all go?

Welcome to homeschooling. Your house has 847 pencils in it, yet your child can never find one. — SpacedMom (@copymama) April 21, 2020

Never

Good question

If you had to choose between self-isolating with your husband or Tom Hardy, what side of the bed do you think Tom likes to sleep on? — Moderately Mom (@momtribevibe) April 21, 2020

Please be delayed...

If you don’t secretly pray that the staff takes extra long to find your grocery pick up order just so you can have some quiet time in the car before you go home to hell, are you even a parent? — Kids_kubed 🇨🇦 (@Kids_kubed) April 19, 2020

Mmm, cookies...

No clue

So. Much. Looking.

Those were the days

Remember showering, getting dressed, and brushing your teeth all in the same day? — Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 20, 2020

All apologies

Too wild!

Get it right, mom.

How to ruin a toddler’s morning:



1. Ask them what they want to eat.



2. Make exactly that. — Not the Nanny (@notthenanny) April 19, 2020

You look nice...

Dolls need masks, too

Eat the cookie

Say no to bangs

It's a difficult time

Please say a prayer for my 8 year old son, he has to write 4 sentences. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) April 19, 2020

It'll never happen