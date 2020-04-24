Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Laugh along with the 22 funniest parents on social media this week

These hilarious moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

We're so deep into the coronavirus quarantine that no one is really sure what day it is, our kids are turning on each other and we're beginning to fantasize about what it would be like to be quarantined with good-looking actors instead of our partners.

There's only so much together time a family can take.

But thanks to the funny moms and dads of the internet, we're laughing about what's happening in other people's houses and realizing what's happening in our own homes is normal...and hilarious.

We just need a minute

Nice moves, mom!

We're right there with you

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_NArFOnYdy

The days are long...

We never talk about that one

Where do they all go?

Never

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_Ly4QvAfE7

Good question

Please be delayed...

Mmm, cookies...

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_OQWj4l3aj

No clue

So. Much. Looking.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_UmSETJ5xN

Those were the days

All apologies

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_NsqNQht0n

Too wild!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_F0knIlhXL

Get it right, mom.

You look nice...

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_TQz9_ApK7

Dolls need masks, too

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_QA6mPAf6Q

Eat the cookie

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_UtS-GFVez

Say no to bangs

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_Pk-XXg0Xn

It's a difficult time

It'll never happen

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_Q5ALTgTRN

