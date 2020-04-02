Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Laugh along with the 21 funniest parents on social media this week

These hilarious moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

This week we finally said goodbye to March, which somehow felt like it took three months to end instead of 31 days. Heading into April, parents are still cracking us up about COVID-19 social distancing, school closings and life with everyone in the family all under one roof. All the time. Every. Single. Day.

Coronavirus may be continuing to spread, but so is the laughter with these hilarious parents who are keeping it real about how challenging it can be to teach, clean, work, play and parent all from inside your house.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Sounds familiar

Vegas, baby!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-LYEMnD6EX

That IS impressive

What schedule?

A whole mood indeed

We love ours, too

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-SXxYgnW5V

We don't believe it's really April

What could go wrong?

You'd better behave!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-RykKWJPNi

Oh, Karen

Totally ready

A glow...down?

Free quarantine snacks!

There's nowhere to hide...

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-SoHHmJ1QS

MOM!

#hideoutlounge

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-N3UZKA38O

Goodbye, March

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-Ss9NpBply

Us, too

So much "Mommy..."

Show that work!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-NFzq1pVR5

No clue whatsoever

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.