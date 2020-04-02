At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

This week we finally said goodbye to March, which somehow felt like it took three months to end instead of 31 days. Heading into April, parents are still cracking us up about COVID-19 social distancing, school closings and life with everyone in the family all under one roof. All the time. Every. Single. Day.

Coronavirus may be continuing to spread, but so is the laughter with these hilarious parents who are keeping it real about how challenging it can be to teach, clean, work, play and parent all from inside your house.

Sounds familiar

My wife has been screamed at about math and had two bedroom doors slammed on her how's your online learning experience with the kids going? — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) March 26, 2020

Vegas, baby!

That IS impressive

Three weeks in and the wheels are starting to come off. Frankly, I'm surprised it's taken this long. — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) April 2, 2020

What schedule?

I would like to report that we had our first family meeting on structuring the day for the teens and it went as horribly as one could possibly imagine. WE ARE MONSTERS. And how are you today? #Jesusbetheirtutor #Jesusbetheirmuzzle #Jesusbetheirparent #Jesusbetheirlandlord — JenHatmaker (@JenHatmaker) March 30, 2020

A whole mood indeed

Every morning my 3 yo daughter insists on wearing her nicest dress (today it was her Christmas dress) and after lunch asks to change into her pjs and watch tv. If that isn’t a whole pandemic mood I don’t know what is. 👗💗 #coronavirusparenting — A.M.B. (@ShoeGalWasTaken) March 27, 2020

We love ours, too

We don't believe it's really April

Hello. Today’s date is March 87. — The Dad Briefs™ (@SladeWentworth) March 31, 2020

What could go wrong?

You'd better behave!

Oh, Karen

Karenting: (n.)

The raising of children without fault like a true and perfect Karen — Go Ask Your Dad (@_goaskyourdad_) March 26, 2020

Totally ready

I was lecturing my 6YO on picking up after herself and she sighed, announced she had to go poop, grabbed the iPad and locked herself in the bathroom so I think she’s ready for marriage. — Not the Nanny (@notthenanny) March 26, 2020

A glow...down?

Free quarantine snacks!

There's nowhere to hide...

MOM!

Have kids,



So all the staff on your conference call can hear them yell "Mommy! The dog's lipstick is showing! How do we push it back in?" — Kids_kubed 🇨🇦 (@Kids_kubed) March 30, 2020

#hideoutlounge

Goodbye, March

Us, too

Like a centaur, but the bottom half is a couch. This is what I’ve become. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) March 30, 2020

So much "Mommy..."

Death by motherhood is a slow process, one soul-killing "Mom! Mommy! Mom!" at a time. — Raw Motherhood (@MetteAngerhofer) March 30, 2020

Show that work!

No clue whatsoever

