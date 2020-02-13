By Terri Peters
At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.
Whether we're cringing about what our kids said to Grandma or realizing it'll be years before we have a peaceful evening in our home again, laughter is usually the best medicine after a stressful week of parenting.
Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. Each week, we'll pick some of our favorites and share them with the world.