Thanks a lot

Went to the PTA meeting to get out of doing dinner, homework, and bedtime only to find out when I got home that they postponed dinner, homework, and bedtime until I got back. Thanks, guys. — Molly England (@bluebonetbabies) February 6, 2020

It's been a long day

“Ahhhh...it feels so good to relax” says my child who goes to school, comes home, and does little else. — Mommy Needs A Life (@mom_needsalife) February 7, 2020

Peace out!

Basically Mickey's neighbor

Seems legit

Me: Please get out of the fridge.



3YO: I can’t! My favorite cheese is in there!



Okay, that’s fair. — Not the Nanny (@notthenanny) February 7, 2020

Whoops

A true conundrum

Pants. On. Fire.

A solid record

One time my kid’s elementary school went 6 days in a row without a fundraiser. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) February 7, 2020

Pass the hand sanitizer

No child has to pee more than the one who’s only option is a public restroom that looks like it hasn’t been cleaned in 32 years and requires a tetanus shot to exit. — Rachel Sobel (@whinecheezits) February 9, 2020

Sorry, Grandma

Goodnight, peaceful evening

Daytime parenting is like cooking. You toss a bunch of ingredients together and see what works. Adjust as necessary.



Nighttime parenting is like baking. Screw up that bedtime routine by 1/4 a teaspoon of Goodnight Moon and your dessert is ruined. — Becca Carnahan (@with_love_becca) February 11, 2020

Impressive!

We hope that's chocolate

Make mine a double

Kids...the reason I go from, “I’m not drinking for a while,” to “make it a strong one,” in seconds flat. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) February 10, 2020

Didn't think that one through

Fully prepared

My 3yo was just crying about a toy she couldn’t find and turns out she had the toy in her hand so she’s pretty much ready for a successful career as a 41yo. — Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) February 10, 2020

It gets confusing

Moms think of everything

You go ahead, honey

It's impossible to tell, really