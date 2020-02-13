Stay warm and cozy with up to 76% off on winter Steals and Deals!

Laugh along with the 21 funniest parents on social media this week

These hilarious moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

Whether we're cringing about what our kids said to Grandma or realizing it'll be years before we have a peaceful evening in our home again, laughter is usually the best medicine after a stressful week of parenting.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. Each week, we'll pick some of our favorites and share them with the world.

Thanks a lot

It's been a long day

Peace out!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8Re-gUnV3w

Basically Mickey's neighbor

Seems legit

Whoops

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8WvBbzAiFf

A true conundrum

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8RTToopN1B

Pants. On. Fire.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8Yo5PRpzO2

A solid record

Pass the hand sanitizer

Sorry, Grandma

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8cwtpillj1

Goodnight, peaceful evening

Impressive!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8XOkwlAujL

We hope that's chocolate

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8ZXvsJln7B

Make mine a double

Didn't think that one through

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8Z3-SEAKoF

Fully prepared

It gets confusing

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8UxPN4gqqz

Moms think of everything

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8XoOJ4Ah69

You go ahead, honey

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8fXRw9HXdN

It's impossible to tell, really

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8ZbxTMnRI_

Reese Witherspoon shares funny 'mom tip' with throwback photo

Aug. 21, 201900:58
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.