At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

Kids have a funny way of pointing out our flaws, whether it's being on our phones too much or telling them one thing but doing another ourselves. Whether your child pointed out how dirty your car is this week or danced around the kitchen every evening instead of eating their dinner: Worry not, because it's the weekend. Enjoy the funniest parents online this week.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. Each week, we'll pick some of our favorites and share them with the world.

Yaaasss, queen!

Seriously, mom?

My favorite is when my son begs me to take him to Target so he can buy something with his own money & then when we get in line he says, “Are you really gonna make me use my own money?” — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) February 24, 2020

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Iced coffee counts as water, right?

#hatchtag

You know you internet too much when your 3 yr old is going around saying “hatch-tags” — Mama 🦙💨 (@mamallamapuff) February 23, 2020

You can't deny, so just tell me why...

Nope, we're good

Why don't you trust me?

Go team!

So talented

Oh, your kids sit down and eat dinner? That’s cool. Mine perform interpretive dance in the kitchen while their food gets cold. — SpacedMom (@copymama) February 24, 2020

Shocked, even

Sleep when the baby sleeps...

Current state of parenting..



..I’m looking forward to be going to bed at 9pm tonight 🙃 — ᴅᴀɴᴛᴅᴍ💎 (@dantdm) February 24, 2020

Sign us up

Thanks, that helped

Got a light?

You sure showed him

Had to flex on a rival dad and show him how to fold his own stroller in front of a bunch of people. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) February 24, 2020

So. Not. Worth. It.

My husband turns 40 tomorrow, and I turn 38 in a few months. Last night we both learned a valuable lesson about getting older:

Eating Jack in the Box at 11pm is a game that can result in horrific results. Not worth it. — MommyMemeJeans (@mommymemejeans) February 23, 2020

Truth

With age comes wisdom

Genius

Pro move