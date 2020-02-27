Save up to 75% on surprise deals — including leggings and shapewear — featured on 'Shop the Stars with Jill Martin'

These hilarious moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

Kids have a funny way of pointing out our flaws, whether it's being on our phones too much or telling them one thing but doing another ourselves. Whether your child pointed out how dirty your car is this week or danced around the kitchen every evening instead of eating their dinner: Worry not, because it's the weekend. Enjoy the funniest parents online this week.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. Each week, we'll pick some of our favorites and share them with the world.

Yaaasss, queen!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B81EVhbH-hw

Seriously, mom?

Iced coffee counts as water, right?

https://www.instagram.com/p/B87gdtMps57

#hatchtag

You can't deny, so just tell me why...

Nope, we're good

https://www.instagram.com/p/B81O7XRBlSG

Why don't you trust me?

https://www.instagram.com/p/B80_ARygyQJ

Go team!

So talented

Shocked, even

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9ADCQsgsXf

Sleep when the baby sleeps...

Sign us up

https://www.instagram.com/p/B81fyyYAOJd

Thanks, that helped

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8zotbWHfxu

Got a light?

You sure showed him

So. Not. Worth. It.

Truth

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8ymdu1FM3_

With age comes wisdom

https://www.instagram.com/p/B81WmGnFnec

Genius

Pro move

Mom Truths: Why moms are so tired

March 2, 201703:01
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.