Whether you're quarantined with a kid who won't stop telling you about Roblox or you're trying to figure out how in the world your family came down with lice while in isolation...it's been a crazy week, and we've got you covered with some funny thoughts from parents who get it.

Don't look her in the eye

Anyone who uses mama bear to describe a scary protective mother has never met a Canada goose with chicks — Author Abby Jimenez (@AuthorAbbyJim) May 26, 2020

Killin' it

Saw a mom driving her Honda minivan tonight with custom plates that said ‘MOMMIN’. We see you sis and you are a mom AF. — Artificial Parent (@artificialparnt) May 28, 2020

The kindergartners can stay

Is that too much to ask?

Can you see?

Moms love asking people who are reading if they have enough light, and then switching on a lamp even if the person says yes. — Amy Dillon (@amydillon) May 25, 2020

Yep.

Please, 2020, no more...

Open apology to anyone on the hiking trail who was startled by my 3-year-old randomly screaming “RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!”



Unless she’s a tiny soothsayer who knows what’s coming next in 2020, which is entirely possible. So just to be safe, RUN FOR YOUR LIVES! — Becca Carnahan (@with_love_becca) May 24, 2020

Could be a combination of them all

Sounds about right

5yo: Mom, I want an iPad for my birthday.



Me: What would you do with an iPad?



5yo: Oh, just Tweet and play games.



The apple has definitely fallen pretty darn close to the tree. — Raw Motherhood (@MetteAngerhofer) May 24, 2020

Same

I wouldn’t go so far as to say I miss wearing a bra but I sure miss having an occasion to wear one. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) May 23, 2020

So. Many. Roblox. Stories.

I’m staying 6 feet away from my kids. I’m not social distancing, I just need a break from Roblox stories. — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) May 28, 2020

Give us all the cookies

No

If you’ve never come running out of the bathroom with your pants around your ankles are you even a parent? — Jordyn Armour (@survivingmommy_) January 17, 2020

They're going to love this!

Drunk before kids: Thunder eat Bugels, call an ex, rave-dance with my cat.



Drunk after kids: OoOoOo! I sHoUlD sEt Up ThEiR dOLL hOuSe! THEY’LL BE SO EXCITED!!!! — Mama Llama Puff 🦙💨 (@mamallamapuff) May 24, 2020

Totally counts

Me: What are you doing?



6: Drawing farts.



Me: *checks 'Art' off homeschool to do list* — The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) May 27, 2020

If it's not one thing, it's another

Sarcasm level = pro

Those were the days

I really miss my son texting me from school to let me know he didn’t like what I put in his lunch. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) May 21, 2020

So it's going well?