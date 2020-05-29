Score up to 91% off watches, polo shirts, knife sets and more just in time for Father’s Day

Laugh along with the 19 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

Whether you're quarantined with a kid who won't stop telling you about Roblox or you're trying to figure out how in the world your family came down with lice while in isolation...it's been a crazy week, and we've got you covered with some funny thoughts from parents who get it.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Don't look her in the eye

Killin' it

The kindergartners can stay

Is that too much to ask?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAdLvkzHbGk

Can you see?

Yep.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAlvY2VnU86

Please, 2020, no more...

Could be a combination of them all

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAn_d5AgjrU

Sounds about right

Same

So. Many. Roblox. Stories.

Give us all the cookies

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAowX_YA8r6

No

They're going to love this!

Totally counts

If it's not one thing, it's another

Sarcasm level = pro

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAsSDh_Hp9q

Those were the days

So it's going well?

Is quarantine bringing your kids closer together?

May 28, 202004:23
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.