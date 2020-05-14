Score up to 76% off cookware sets, cast iron pots, an air fryer and more

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

Mother's Day has come and gone and the buzz about murder hornets has quieted, but the hilarity that ensues when quarantined with our families continues on, and so do the jokes.

Whether we're begging for just one minute of peace and quiet or desperately trying to remember elementary school math to help kids with virtual school assignments, we're all in this together, and we all deserve a laugh.

SERIOUSLY, STOP!

Just avoid eye contact

It starts with the perfect mix...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAJJ4E6hQNC

Nailing it

Pro move

https://www.instagram.com/p/CADeO_9nxAR

Thank you, Wi-Fi

It's your choice, kid

It'll be worth every penny

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAEgsxjgwVh

A mom can dream...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CADSahbnR_Z

You've gotta take what you can get these days

Are you really going to ask me that?

Wise advice

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAIEFX4gUx-

Whoops!

Thanks, but no thanks

https://www.instagram.com/p/CADXxT7g6wP

Not at all...

#momlife

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAB3j_2gCSO

We get it now

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAEOCjvAN-p

A solid truth

Tears, or it didn't happen

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_8a0ubAxLO

Where will you be able to take your family this summer?

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.