At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

Mother's Day has come and gone and the buzz about murder hornets has quieted, but the hilarity that ensues when quarantined with our families continues on, and so do the jokes.

Whether we're begging for just one minute of peace and quiet or desperately trying to remember elementary school math to help kids with virtual school assignments, we're all in this together, and we all deserve a laugh.

SERIOUSLY, STOP!

“Stop Screaming!” she screamed.



- a Quarantine Memoir — Anna (@AnnaDoesntWant2) May 12, 2020

My husband recently started winking at me after telling dad jokes like some creepy old man. I guess he’s going to start wearing socks with sandals next — Go Ask Your Dad (@_goaskyourdad_) May 12, 2020

It starts with the perfect mix...

Nailing it

Pro move

Thank you, Wi-Fi

(Accepting my 'Best Mommy in the World Card' on Mother's Day)

Thank you but I'd also like to thank our Wifi. You kept that signal strong when I was weak and I couldn't have done this without you! — Avocado Mama (@HeatherStenwall) May 7, 2020

It's your choice, kid

Child, if you’re gonna insist on pulling back the shower curtain while I’m in there dancing to 90s hip-hop, that therapy bill is on you, not on me. — redyellowgreendance (@RYGdance) May 8, 2020

It'll be worth every penny

A mom can dream...

You've gotta take what you can get these days

Happiness is looking at yourself in the target checkout mirror and realizing you don’t look so bad.



You’re in a mask and half your face is covered, but you look okay. It’s all in the little things. — Lessons from the Minivan (@FromMinivan) May 14, 2020

Are you really going to ask me that?

"Are you really going to have another drink?" & other ridiculous things my husband says. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) May 13, 2020

Wise advice

Whoops!

Me: This whole lockdown is making it very hard to find my soulmate.



Husband: I’m sitting right here. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) May 11, 2020

Thanks, but no thanks

Not at all...

*Pouring nacho cheese over my bowl of cornflakes* No, I wouldn’t say I’ve let quarantine life change me. — Maryfairyboberry (@MaryJustice86) May 8, 2020

#momlife

We get it now

A solid truth

Tears, or it didn't happen