/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters
At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.
This week it's Funniest Parents: Coronavirus Edition. Schools are closed, parents have unwillingly become teachers and everyone is social distancing. We love seeing funny moms and dads spill about what life is really like when you're trapped inside with kids...and trying to teach them math.
So throw away your color-coded schedules and grab a glass of wine, because it's about to get real.
Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.