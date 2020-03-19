Laugh along with the 19 funniest parents on social media this week

These hilarious moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

This week it's Funniest Parents: Coronavirus Edition. Schools are closed, parents have unwillingly become teachers and everyone is social distancing. We love seeing funny moms and dads spill about what life is really like when you're trapped inside with kids...and trying to teach them math.

So throw away your color-coded schedules and grab a glass of wine, because it's about to get real.

Sun's out, screens out!

Come quickly, Lord

Same, girl, same

https://www.instagram.com/p/B90JsUCAu5Q

"Let it Go" before "Into the Unknown!"

BILLION-dollar idea

Top rack ONLY!

"Real Housewives" marathon, anyone?

https://www.instagram.com/p/B913MRPAiF3

Who's there?

All hope is gone

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9zX6zvn7mw

VERY disappointed

Who'd have thought?

Lesson learned

https://www.instagram.com/p/B932qdKgorR

Dad joke game: On point

The only perk of COVID-19 so far...

Oh hi, freezer-burned fish sticks

Sounds perfect

Who, me?

Here we are, indeed

Here's Johnny!

March 19, 202001:02
