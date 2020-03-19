At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

This week it's Funniest Parents: Coronavirus Edition. Schools are closed, parents have unwillingly become teachers and everyone is social distancing. We love seeing funny moms and dads spill about what life is really like when you're trapped inside with kids...and trying to teach them math.

So throw away your color-coded schedules and grab a glass of wine, because it's about to get real.

Sun's out, screens out!

Well, I know one piece of medical advice I won't be following in these times, and it is the American Academy of Pediatrics' guidelines on screen time. — Sean Marotta (@smmarotta) March 13, 2020

Come quickly, Lord

Day 4 of homeschool:

I am not a religious woman, but I’ve started hoping for the Rapture so my kids will have somewhere else to go... #coronavirus #Quarantine #COVID2019 — FakeAdultMom (@fakeadultmom) March 19, 2020

Same, girl, same

"Let it Go" before "Into the Unknown!"

Me: Tomorrow there’s going to be more structure around here. This isn’t a free-for-all.



Me, tomorrow: No, you can’t watch Frozen II first. Put on the original. We need to set up the timeline correctly. — Scarlett Longstreet (@ScarlettPosner) March 16, 2020

BILLION-dollar idea

Million dollar idea:

Dinosaur chicken nuggets that may cause drowsiness. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) March 19, 2020

Top rack ONLY!

Quarantine day 4 - Now Wife and I are communicating with each other, by rage loading the dishwasher — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) March 18, 2020

"Real Housewives" marathon, anyone?

Who's there?

You know, I can handle a quarantine. I can handle rationing food. I can even handle having to relearn elementary math. But did this really have to be the week that my 4 year old learned to tell knock knock jokes? — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) March 18, 2020

All hope is gone

VERY disappointed

“I don’t want to play school at home anymore.” - 3-year-old, who is about to be very disappointed. — Becca Carnahan (@with_love_becca) March 18, 2020

Who'd have thought?

In a surprising turn of events, staying home is a lot less fun when I’m made to do it. — Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) March 18, 2020

Lesson learned

Dad joke game: On point

Wife: That was so nice of you to chop wood for all the neighbors



Me: RANDOM AXE OF KINDNESS — Son of Dad (@ThugRaccoons) March 18, 2020

The only perk of COVID-19 so far...

So pizza places are giving the option where the delivery person places the pizza at the door, knocks and then leaves.



After this virus is under control, can we make this option a permanent thing?



Asking for all introverts — Kids_kubed 🇨🇦 (@Kids_kubed) March 19, 2020

Oh hi, freezer-burned fish sticks

That in the back of the freezer food that I never threw away, knowing I wouldn’t eat, and has been hanging around for quite some time now, ..you may have the floor. All eyes on you. — Ashley Houser (@Seriousmom_shit) March 18, 2020

Sounds perfect

Who, me?

Quarantine Day 4:



When you’re looking around for the math teacher & realize you are the math teacher. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) March 19, 2020

Here we are, indeed

Never thought I’d google prison workouts but here we are. #COVIDー19 — suzanne hayes (@shayes613) March 19, 2020

Here's Johnny!