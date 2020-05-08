At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

As if quarantining wasn't enough, this week brought us murder hornets and the realization that we'd be planning our own Mother's Day celebrations this year while cooped up with our families.

What's a parent to do except make jokes, right?

So grab a seat on the couch — if your kids aren't taking up all the space in your living room — and laugh along with us.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Can you play that a little louder?

Parenting hack: Encourage your children to practice their instruments by making important phone calls. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) May 4, 2020

Buzz buzz!

Me: If Coronavirus doesn’t kill me, I’m pretty sure homeschooling will



Murder Hornets: Bitch you thought — Go Ask Your Dad (@_goaskyourdad_) May 4, 2020

It's different than we thought it would be

We'll do our best

A pandemic is no excuse for excessive screen time. Study after study has shown that electronics are harmful to young minds. I’ve made the difficult decision to limit my children’s iPad use to no more than 14 hours a day and I hope you do the same. — Bunmi Laditan (@HonestToddler) May 3, 2020

Yup.

Ouch

My 4 year old daughter just told me that she can’t stand next to me because I smell too bad in case you’re wondering what parenting does to your self esteem. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) May 2, 2020

We feel this.

Good luck

One of my kids put a bowl full of cereal milk right side up in the dishwasher and now we have to have a family meeting. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) May 4, 2020

Is this too much to ask?

Mommy has a secret...

Our bet's on the little one

Noted

Learn from my mistake: do NOT try on all your summer clothes from last year. Just don’t do it — Mommy Meme Jeans (@mommymemejeans) May 3, 2020

Get the lawyers on the phone

I just jumped in the trampoline for 3 minutes, which reminded me I should probably update my will. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) May 4, 2020

No one has to know

Dear teachers,



I hope you’re doing well and staying safe and enjoying your time not with all the lunatic children and if you’re still reading I have a handsome and very rewarding bribe if you just take my children nobody has to know. Let me know circle yes or no.



♥️ — Krysta (@kaL12578) May 5, 2020

We've made a huge mistake

So thirsty!

Nobody cares more about proper hydration than a kid who’s just been kissed goodnight — Dad on my Feet (@dad_on_my_feet) May 5, 2020

No. No you don't.

If someone isn’t constantly shrieking they can’t find an AirPod or its case, do you even have teens? — Lessons from the Minivan (@FromMinivan) May 4, 2020

Little darlings...