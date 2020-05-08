/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters
At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.
As if quarantining wasn't enough, this week brought us murder hornets and the realization that we'd be planning our own Mother's Day celebrations this year while cooped up with our families.
What's a parent to do except make jokes, right?
So grab a seat on the couch — if your kids aren't taking up all the space in your living room — and laugh along with us.
Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.