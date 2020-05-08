Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Laugh along with the 18 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

As if quarantining wasn't enough, this week brought us murder hornets and the realization that we'd be planning our own Mother's Day celebrations this year while cooped up with our families.

What's a parent to do except make jokes, right?

So grab a seat on the couch — if your kids aren't taking up all the space in your living room — and laugh along with us.

Can you play that a little louder?

Buzz buzz!

It's different than we thought it would be

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_kdPfelxdF

We'll do our best

Yup.

Ouch

We feel this.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_lqeN-Aa_d

Good luck

Is this too much to ask?

Mommy has a secret...

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_z7bfsnmwb

Our bet's on the little one

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_nY1V0gHBy

Noted

Get the lawyers on the phone

No one has to know

We've made a huge mistake

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_2GESMA8SM

So thirsty!

No. No you don't.

Little darlings...

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.