The 18 funniest parents on social media this week

No kidding

2020 is the monster under the bed our parents warned us about. — Mummy Dear (@ThatMummyLife) June 15, 2020

Thank you

Kids say the darnedest things...

So much for a green thumb

Why buy tomatoes at the store for $5 when for $20 I can buy a tomato plant and watch it die of neglect on my patio — Author Abby Jimenez (@AuthorAbbyJim) June 15, 2020

Same.

I need a break from my family so I can remember that I love them and do, in fact, want to continue living here. — Coffee & Crusts (@CoffeeNCrusts) June 13, 2020

Parenting is creepy sometimes

[last night, putting my 4 yo to bed]



Her, taking my face in her hands: Nite nite, Mommy. You’re the silliest and funnest in the whole world



Me, heart melting: Aw, baby. Nite nite



H: You’re the best and I hope you don’t die tonight



M: ...



H: ⊂(◉‿◉)つ ᴳᵒᵒᵈⁿⁱᵍʰᵗ — Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) June 16, 2020

The meltdown is coming

Sounds familiar

I just washed the same load of laundry for the third time this week so that should tell you everything you need to know about my current workload. — Jess Carpenter (@JessCarpWrites) June 18, 2020

Epic combo

Kids and dogs are a great combo if you think scraping dog hair off a two year old's tongue while they gag sounds like a fun Monday night activity — Not Another Pinterest Mom (@snarkymomtobe) June 16, 2020

Ooooh!

3: I’m a war pickle!



Me: A what?



3: A WAR PICKLE!!



Me: A war pickle?



3: (crying) wrrrpckkklllee



Me: (crying) war pickllllllleeee?



6: Ugh, he’s saying woodpecker, momma 🙄 — Momsense Ensues (@momsense_ensues) June 16, 2020

Solid plan

If all else fails in our fight against racism, I have a contingency plan:



1. Find the world's most anti-racist spider.

2. Make it radioactive.

3. Have it bite every racist. — A Bearer Of Dad News ✊🏾 (@HomeWithPeanut) June 18, 2020

#resting2020face

Please sleep

Wine's not boring

My 4yo’s favorite new word is “boring”



In related news my favorite new phrase is “bring home wine” — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) June 16, 2020

*shudders*

Sure having kids is hard, but have you ever helped your mom use an iPad? — Dad and Disorderly (@dadanddisorderl) June 18, 2020

DO IT!

Someone asked what it’s like to have a four year old so I punched them in the face while rage screaming LAUGH WITH ME NOW — Vision Bored (@VisionBored1) June 13, 2020

Like a spa vacation...

If your initial reaction upon hearing a celebrity has been hospitalized for exhaustion is, “wow, that sounds so nice,” you’re probably a mom. — Mommy Uncensored (@amomuncensored) June 15, 2020

Adventure is calling