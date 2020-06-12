The 17 funniest parents on social media this week

/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters
At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.
As 2020 continues to overwhelm us, there's something we have in common: We love our kids and we also love laughing about the craziness that comes with raising them.
So sit back and take a moment for yourself, because we've made it through another week and it's time to share a moment of solidarity and laughter.
