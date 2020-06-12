The 17 funniest parents on social media this week

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

As 2020 continues to overwhelm us, there's something we have in common: We love our kids and we also love laughing about the craziness that comes with raising them.

So sit back and take a moment for yourself, because we've made it through another week and it's time to share a moment of solidarity and laughter.

Count me out

I still have nightmares about high school, so no, I will not be paying $50 to attend this year's reunion. — Raw Motherhood (@MetteAngerhofer) June 8, 2020

Quarantine perk

My favorite part of 2020 so far is how ordering takeout most nights of the week is now considered “supporting” local businesses & not being a lazy ass who just doesn’t want to cook... again. — MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) June 9, 2020

You guys OK?

It's exhausting, right?

Left my house for a few hours earlier, how did I used to do this every day? — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) June 11, 2020

Never.

“At what age do kids stop whining?” I ask while whining about it on the internet. — Becca Carnahan (@with_love_becca) June 7, 2020

So lovely

#marriageadvice

Marry someone who understands your dishwasher loading technique. — MarriedMomOf3 (@MarriedOf3) June 10, 2020

Father-son bonding

Don't touch my fries

Kid: Where do babies come from?



Me: I’ll tell you when you’re older.



Kid: What happened to the rest of my fries?



Me: When a man and a woman... — Jessie (@mommajessiec) June 8, 2020

Things are getting real

Super weird

The worst

The only thing worse than a monsoon of a thunderstorm when you’re trying to get your kid to bed is literally nothing. — The Michelle Dempsey (@MichelleDWrites) June 11, 2020

Are you finished yet?

Kids have this magical ability to take a simple short story and weave it into a soul crushing epic saga. — Jacki (@jaxwax04) June 8, 2020

Wingman level 100

Don't forget!

My husband texted me from Costco to let me know there was a line & I think he was looking for me to say “don’t worry about it, just come home” but instead I said “don’t forget the ice.” — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) June 11, 2020

Bike ride, anyone?

It happens...