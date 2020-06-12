Download the TODAY app for the latest in news

The 17 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

As 2020 continues to overwhelm us, there's something we have in common: We love our kids and we also love laughing about the craziness that comes with raising them.

So sit back and take a moment for yourself, because we've made it through another week and it's time to share a moment of solidarity and laughter.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Count me out

Quarantine perk

You guys OK?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBRoOt4h6XX

It's exhausting, right?

Never.

So lovely

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBRKyaiAfUX

#marriageadvice

Father-son bonding

Don't touch my fries

Things are getting real

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAyh5g1lBCE

Super weird

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBJ7BsTA-RQ

The worst

Are you finished yet?

Wingman level 100

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBMFsIUl4Fs

Don't forget!

Bike ride, anyone?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBIimw6gYDq

It happens...

What 3rd hour of TODAY hosts learned about their spouses during quarantine

May 26, 202004:21
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.