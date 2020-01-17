Parenting can be hard, but it can also be really, really funny. At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post funny-but-true thoughts about parenthood on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, so we're rounding up the posts that made us laugh the hardest this week.

We're midway through January, yet some days it feels like it's been 2020 for months. Parents are exhausted, headed to bed at the same time as their kids and have lost the ability to argue with their offspring because sometimes the cases they make are impressively good.

So stop negotiating with terrorists, turn up the rap music in your mini van and laugh along with us. After all, just because our kids won't take a nap doesn't mean we can't.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, or reach out to Terri Peters, our seeker of parenting hilarity. Each week, we'll pick some of our favorites and share them with the world.

1. There's no shame in that bedtime game

Should I be embarrassed about having the same bedtime as my 5yo and 2yo daughters?



I'm going to bed 10 minutes after I post this. — La Guardia Cross (@LaGuardiaCross) January 15, 2020

2. It's a slow, draining sound

3. We'll need a list of your demands

4. It would be super helpful information

5. If we knew then what we know now

6. Because priorities

7. Angels watching over me?

I told my daughter she needed to buckle up in the car and she said I'm under God's buckle and now I'm questioning the need for seatbelts. — suzanne hayes (@shayes613) January 14, 2020

8. Seriously, what is happening?

I guess I became a parent so I could hear myself say “what the hell is going on?” every day. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) January 14, 2020

9. Noooo scruuuubs

10. The perfect training regimen

11. Why are you whispering?

12. Let's agree to disagree

13. This is why we can't have nice things

14. Someone call the orthopedist

The kids all ran into the room excitedly because they heard the sound of bubble wrap and then realized it was just me bending at the knees. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) January 15, 2020

15. Whatcha doin'?

Nothing in the world is more important to a child than seeing what you just showed another adult on your phone. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 11, 2020

16. It's been a long month

Want to keep laughing? Check out more stories about our funniest parents here.