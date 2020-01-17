Win this Oprah-favorite bike worth $2,000 — just in time for the new year

By Terri Peters

Parenting can be hard, but it can also be really, really funny. At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post funny-but-true thoughts about parenthood on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, so we're rounding up the posts that made us laugh the hardest this week.

We're midway through January, yet some days it feels like it's been 2020 for months. Parents are exhausted, headed to bed at the same time as their kids and have lost the ability to argue with their offspring because sometimes the cases they make are impressively good.

So stop negotiating with terrorists, turn up the rap music in your mini van and laugh along with us. After all, just because our kids won't take a nap doesn't mean we can't.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, or reach out to Terri Peters, our seeker of parenting hilarity. Each week, we'll pick some of our favorites and share them with the world.

1. There's no shame in that bedtime game

2. It's a slow, draining sound

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7Qh6dxgSfx

3. We'll need a list of your demands

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7VrRUGDyjl

4. It would be super helpful information

5. If we knew then what we know now

6. Because priorities

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7G2yBWl5Ee

7. Angels watching over me?

8. Seriously, what is happening?

9. Noooo scruuuubs

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7T5EujFG5P

10. The perfect training regimen

11. Why are you whispering?

12. Let's agree to disagree

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7UlEXMFma_

13. This is why we can't have nice things

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7KMcAlAtsL

14. Someone call the orthopedist

15. Whatcha doin'?

16. It's been a long month

