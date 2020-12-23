They change our oil, they mow our lawns, they keep us laughing with their repertoires of dad jokes.

And, in 2020, a few dads cracked us up by doing everything from creatively spelling out the rules of family quarantine to celebrating their new dad status by channeling classic dad fashion.

So we're saying "thank you" to the dads who rose to the hilarious occasion this year, entertaining us and proving that sometimes, it's OK to show your family you love them by chasing them around the house pretending to be a dinosaur.

1. The viral naptime hack dad

Mike Weber had just worked a 12-hour shift when he arrived home to find his wife, Monica, in need of some time alone to run errands. The exhausted father of four wanted to help while still getting his nap on, so he convinced his kids that their "assignment" was to draw him napping on the couch.

2. The restaurant reviewer

Detroit dad Christopher Kyle went viral this summer when he shared an honest review of his toddler daughter's pretend restaurant.

“So I tried to support another Black Owned Business for lunch today. It’s called Ava’s Kitchen, just opened end of April. It’s a very clean establishment, but whewww let me tell you about this owner,” Kyle's post began, before joking about his daughter's sassy attitude and pointing out the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses.

3. The Dadosaur

Frankie Mannella gained millions of views of his TikTok videos where he pretended to be "Dadosaur," a raptor-like creature who spit food all over the kitchen, chased his family and made fans laugh as he screeched and raced through his home.

Our favorite unwilling participant in "Dadosaur's" videos was Mannella's wife, who looked frazzled and ready to run away each time his daughters provoked him to morph into the comical creature.

4. The new dads wearing old looks

First-time dads went viral this winter for posting photos of themselves wearing "classic dad" fashions like white sneakers, cargo shorts and tube socks.

"They always say 'you should dress for the job you want' and I’m proud to say I finally got that job. #NikeMonarchs #GirlDad," Josh Gillett wrote in an Instagram post where he showed off his latest fashion choices.

5. The "Despicable Me" rule setter

Stay-at-home dad Marcus Stricklin had four kids learning virtually due to the pandemic this year, so he created a sweet TikTok video where he mimicked lovable villain Gru from "Despicable Me" telling his kids the rules they must follow during quarantine.

"Clearly, we need to set some rules," Stricklin lip-synchs at the start of his video. As he moves through Gru's rules like, "You will not touch anything," and, "You will not bother me while I'm working," his daughters adorably mimic Agnes, Margo and Edith's questions and caveats.

6. The "Day Care Closed" parody maker

Musician Chris Mann created a viral "Old Town Road" parody at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, lamenting that the day care was closed, leaving him responsible for working and keeping his toddler occupied.

"Yeah, I gotta play all day cause the day care closed,” Mann sang in the catchy hook. “I’m gonna cry till I can’t no more.”

7. The fancy dinner party thrower

BBC reporter Ben Moore went viral this spring when he shared a video of himself dressed in a tuxedo, serving a fancy dinner to his two children.

From pouring a "March 2020 vintage" serving of milk in wine glasses to cutting his daughter's chicken for her while talking his kids through the menu, the video, viewed by millions, was a sweet example of making the best of quarantine.

