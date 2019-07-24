Box Tops are getting a high-tech upgrade.

For almost a quarter of a century, parents have been asked to clip the small tabs and donate them to local schools in exchange for cash for school fundraising. Now there's an app for that. The new mobile app cuts out the majority of the work — parents can simply scan a receipt and earn ten cents per participating product purchased. The money is sent directly to a school of their choice.

"Box Tops for Education has made a significant impact in school fundraising over the last 23 years, and we’re evolving the ways schools can earn cash," said Erin Anderson, the manager of Box Tops for Education, in a press release. "Modernizing Box Tops to fit the needs of today’s families brings the next generation of supporters and brands into the program, so we can stay true to our mission: to help schools get what they need."

The app will be available for most devices and can be downloaded from the iTunes App Store and Google Play. The app automatically identifies all participating Box Tops products and bonus offers. Parents have two weeks to scan their receipts.

Supporters will also be able to track their personal contributions, according to the press release, and see the impact of their participation in real-time.

The change was greeted positively on social media, as schools celebrated the easier way of managing donations.

Box Tops is changing to fit today's families. The new and improved Box Tops mobile app uses state-of-the-art technology to scan your store receipt, find participating products and instantly add Box Tops to your school's earnings online. Download the app today! — Farragut Middle School PTO (@fms_pto) July 24, 2019

One even shared a step-by-step video demonstration of the new app.

Box Tops have gone digital!! Download the app, & under settings you can select H.W. Wilkey. You can see what items earn box tops, scan your receipt & earn WITHOUT CUTTING A THING!! Ms. Fukuhara will be taking box tops this school year, so students can turn them in to her as well. pic.twitter.com/V4XzpwzSdd — HW Wilkey Phys. Ed (@WilkeyBulldogPE) July 24, 2019

Some shared their own memories of keeping track of the original clippings.

My mom had a designated kitchen drawer for box tops that were stashed away like winning lotto tickets lmao https://t.co/UqXe9FAVwK — Sharod Clerge (@Skclerge) July 24, 2019

Lol. I found a box filled with those box tops for education after my mom passed away. They were dated 2006. — EmmaPeach (@BluRidge4Bernie) July 23, 2019

Remember hoarding box tops like the apocalypse was coming? — Cat Modlin-Jackson (@catmodlinj) July 24, 2019

Despite the change, the original Box Tops aren't quite obsolete yet. According to the press release, participating products will still feature a Box Tops for Education label and traditional clip during the transition to the app — and "most participating brands" are allowing supporters to "double dip" by submitting both the digital and physical versions of the Box Top, so schools can get double the support.

