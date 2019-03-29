Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 29, 2019, 12:46 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

If toddlers have their way in the voting, Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus will be an All-Star this season.

Andrus is using the viral hit "Baby Shark" as his walk-up music — the music that plays as he approaches the plate to bat — at home games this year to put a smile on the face of his 1-year-old son, Emilio Elvis.

The earworm is sure to get tiny baseball fans on their feet while making their parents succumb to the unstoppable brilliance of "Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo!"

"It reminds me of my son and gets me where I want to be for an at-bat," Andrus told the Dallas Morning News. "You will get used to it. I did."

So far, "Baby Shark" has also been a smash hit for Andrus.

The 30-year-old shortstop had three hits in his first three at-bats on Thursday, including a 398-foot home run, in the Rangers' 12-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day.

"It's my at-bats, it's my song, I can do anything I want," Andrus told MLB.com. "I am very superstitious. If it gets a hit every day, I am going to keep it. If I don't get any hits, it might not be up there. Hopefully it will be the song I hit well with."

The viral sensation created by Pinkfong, a South Korean children's edutainment company, has zoomed past 2.5 billion views on YouTube.

Family plays a big role in Andrus' song choices for his at-bats. Last year he used Al Green's "Let's Stay Together" at the request of his mother, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Judging by his performance on Opening Day, it looks like "Baby Shark" will be blaring at Globe Life Park in Arlington all summer.

"If you don't like it, you better get used to it. It's not going away,'' Andrus told ESPN earlier this week. "Hopefully 'Baby Shark' can hit well. At least get me one hit a day. It's going to stay."