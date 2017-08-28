share tweet pin email

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, many Texas families have been displaced from their homes and might be for a long time to come. One way to help those affected by the epic storm that will make a big impact on the lives of the most helpless victims: diaper donations.

The Texas Diaper Bank has issued an urgent request for donations, stating that diapers are not provided by disaster relief agencies. The diaper bank will be distributing emergency diaper kits to affected families.

The #texasdiaperbank will reopen Monday morning. Please consider donating. #hurricaneharvey #disasterrelief #texascoast A post shared by Journey to Motherhood (@motherhoodsatx) on Aug 26, 2017 at 4:48am PDT

Actual diaper donations can be made in person at the Texas Diaper Bank's physical location, 5415 Bandera Road, Suite 504, in San Antonio, Texas, 78238 or by using this link through Jet.com to send them directly to the bank. Monetary donations can be made through their website by designating "disaster relief" in the drop-down menu.

To make a cash donation to the Texas Diaper Bank, click here.