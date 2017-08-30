share tweet pin email

An off-duty police commander left his home in Waco, Texas, to help in the hurricane-stricken Houston area — but he did so knowing he had the support of his family left behind.

As Commander Scott Holt left Monday afternoon to travel with fellow Waco police department volunteers, he was handed an emotional note by his young daughter, Makenna.

"Dear Daddy, I hope you don't get hurt, but I hope you help other people that need it more than you do," she wrote in a hand-written note shared by the Waco police department on its Facebook page. "I hope no one gets hurt more. I hope everyone gets away the hurricane. I love you!"

That note may have made even a 22-year veteran of the force like Commander Holt tear up a bit — not to mention his colleagues, Waco Police Department spokesman Sgt. Patrick Swanton told TODAY.com.

"It's just emotional to get a note like that," said Swanton. "It's incredible to read the emotions in that letter that she wrote for him. But that's what police families do.

"So many times media reports on the sacrifices of officers, but we view it as part of our job. Our families are the ones that have to watch us walk out the door."

Commander Holt and his fellow Waco officers have been engaged in rescues on the ground, said Swanton, including the evacuation of wheel-chair bound residents of an assisted living facility in Kingwood, Texas.