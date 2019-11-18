Terrifying baby monitor photo goes viral—and the responses are amazing!

Babies are typically angelic, but one parent caught her son looking like an absolute demon on the baby monitor in a creepy photo that has now gone viral.

Elise Bannister said she couldn't stop laughing when she saw what her baby Finn looked like on a VTech baby monitor she recently purchased. Baby Finn looks like a doll lying in his crib, but his eyes are wide open and glowing with a blue light that makes the infant look like he's possessed.

"When I first started it up and saw that Finn was just silently staring at the camera like something from a low-budget horror movie I absolutely lost it laughing," Bannister told TODAY. "It was hilariously creepy. I initially took the picture to share with a group chat of friends. I had no idea it would go this far!"

We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake pic.twitter.com/Cu3Qwb0baJ — Passion Pop Socialist (@PassionPopSoc) November 14, 2019

As of Sunday night, the tweet had more than 406,000 likes and 82,000 retweets. It had also earned plenty of hilarious responses.

Congratulations on your bundle of demonic energy — Aya S ♿️✡️🇨🇺 (@disabledsirena) November 15, 2019

I HATE EVERYONE WHO LIKED THIS BECAUSE NOW I WILL HAVE NIGHTMARES. THANK YOU. — ☆ K.G.M. ☆ (@CanPanicNow) November 15, 2019

Other people couldn't help but share their own similarly haunting experiences seeing their babies look like little demons on their monitors.

I had a similar treat one night. pic.twitter.com/ygcesUhjS7 — Jeff Louella (@jefflouella) November 15, 2019

Ah yes... an image I know too well. Our little one likes to stand up and stare right into the camera (old picture) pic.twitter.com/ZKB1t44RVe — Kathryn (@catkatnip) November 15, 2019

Creepy baby monitor stories have been giving us nightmares for years. In one case, a mom saw what looked like a ghost on a baby monitor as her child slept.

In another viral case, a 2-year-old was captured eerily singing Darth Vader's theme song, the "Imperial March" from Star Wars, over and over in her crib.

Bannister said she still can't believe all of the attention her "demon baby" is getting, and couldn't resist posting one more terrifying and hilarious photo poking fun at the viral tweet.

this has blown up a bit, so I thought I'd post a normal photo of my baby so y'all can see how cute he is 💖 pic.twitter.com/KnZaPavLXS — Passion Pop Socialist (@PassionPopSoc) November 15, 2019

Sweet dreams!