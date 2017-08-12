Tennis star Serena Williams turns to Reddit for baby advice

share tweet pin email

Tennis champion Serena Williams may be an old hand at winning titles and adorning her home with trophies, but when it comes to planning for her first child, she may need a little guidance.

On a Reddit post that she put up on the Mommit board, she posed the question, "When did you pack your hospital bag?" Williams elaborated more: "Anything you didn't expect to need that I'll really appreciate having in there?"

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Pregnant Serena Williams asks Reddit when to pack a hospital bag Play Video - 0:38 Pregnant Serena Williams asks Reddit when to pack a hospital bag Play Video - 0:38

Suggestions poured in for the traveled tennis champion, who probably has packed more bags in a lifetime than any of the people responding to her Reddit question. Her fiance and Reddit founder, Alexis Ohanian, replied to users on the thread, saying he would make sure the hospital bag is "all packed by EOD Monday."

What did Reddit users share with Williams about packing? Quite a bit:

You can never pack your bag too soon

Sleep masks and ear plugs are helpful

ChapStick is a must

Bring nursing bras or soft support tops

Nipple cream helps

Remember your phone charger

Have Netflix handy (Ohanian piped up saying he bought her an iPad and had it locked and loaded.)

Bring hair ties, a water bottle, flip-flops and your own towel

It's not the first time she opened up to her fans for pregnancy advice. She took to Twitter in June, when she was seven months along, to ask about her tummy itching. And in July, she asked for ways to roll over in bed given her new anatomy and was inundated by responses with very detailed instructions.

Throughout her pregnancy she's posted gorgeous photos of her baby bump, even while writing about the aches and pains that never seem to take a day off.

Poster in background.... A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 12, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

It's clear the family's getting ready for the big day, as last week was her dress-up baby shower, an entirely 1950s-themed party held at a vintage diner in West Palm Beach, Florida.

When you and your crew go so far back to the 50's. Even then they had your back. @evalongoria @ciara @lala @kellyrowland @angiebeyince #shakerattleandroll2017 #babyO A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

We're glad to see that social media once again has come through for the parents-to-be!