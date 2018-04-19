Tell TODAY about a deserving dad for a chance to have him featured on the show!

share tweet email

Father's Day is June 17, 2018, but it's not too late to start planning what to do for the amazing dad in your life!

As part of the Deserving Dads TODAY series, we're looking for an amazing dad to surprise for Father's Day and make one of his wishes come true. Has your dad always wanted to host a big family reunion? Take his kids on a fishing trip or hike a volcano in Hawaii? Do you want to give him tickets to his favorite sporting event or go to a concert of a musician he has always loved? We’d love to hear all about your dad’s biggest dreams and we’d like to help deliver one of them.

Do you have one to nominate? Fill out the form below and include a photo with your dad. A TODAY producer will be in touch if your entry is selected!