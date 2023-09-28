Texas high school football team includes 4 sets of twins — and 3 are identical

One Texas high school varsity football program has a truly unique team roster that, to the surprise of Head Coach Devon Dorris, includes four sets of twins.

Dorris, who leads the varsity football team at Azle High School in Azle, Texas, says it's "pretty safe to say" that he has never had so many sets of twins on his football squad in the 14 seasons he's served as head coach.

"We have three sets of twins in one class," Dorris tells TODAY.com. "So when they were freshmen, I knew that we would have at least three sets on one team. Then the following year, we had another set of twins coming up."

Dorris says that what makes the situation truly different is that of the four sets of twins on the field, "three of them are identical."

"It took us a while to get to know their names," he adds. "One set of twins, both their first names start with 'A.' The next set of twins, both their first names start with 'B.' Another set — both their first names start with 'C.' And the last set of twins both have first names that start with 'D.' So that's pretty unique in itself."

There's quarterback Austin May and his fraternal twin brother, right tackle Adam May. There's also identical twins Bradyn and Bryan Rager — one brother plays on the offensive side of the ball while the other plays on defense. Until their senior year, the pair was referred to as "Offense Rager" and "Defense Rager."

Fraternal twins Austin and Adam May. Courtesy Azle High School Varsity Football Head Coach Devon Dorris

Then there's Cash Moore and his identical twin brother Case, and identical twins Dillon and Dalton Dorris, who just so happen to be Coach Dorris' nephews.

"I figured them out by 6-years-old, so I was good on that," Coach Dorris says regarding his ability to tell his identical twin nephews apart. "The others — well, it was not always easy. With Bradyn and Bryan, it took me probably three years to get to know their names — I'd just say their last name then go: 'Which one is you?'"

The student athletes say that their unique bond as twins serves as a source of competitiveness, both on and off the field.

Identical twins Bradyn and Bryan Rager. Courtesy Azle High School Varsity Football Head Coach Devon Dorris

"You always get really competitive with each other — just competing in everything," Cash Moore tells TODAY.com. "It's not like you want to be better than them, you just have a natural competitiveness against your twin."

That competitive nature, Dalton Dorris says, helps their football team succeed.

"You always have somebody on the other side of the ball — or most of us — that you can compete against and have that competition with on and off the field," Dalton tells TODAY.com.

Identical twins Cash and Case Moore. Courtesy Azle High School Varsity Football Head Coach Devon Dorris

"You alway have someone there for you," Austin May tells TODAY.com. "When you're with them, you're in your comfort zone and you always have someone to go back to if you need anyone."

Bryan Rager says that the four sets of twins "don't really fight," adding that "we never have altercations — we're just perfect friends like that."

Identical twins Dillon and Dalton Dorris. Courtesy Azle High School Varsity Football Head Coach Devon Dorris

But Coach Dorris admits that his identical twin nephews "don't get along all the time" and there are some moments when "the kids are getting on each other's nerves."

"When you play with people you love, sometimes you do get into some arguments," he adds. “Ultimately, that is never going to overcome the bond that they have or be an issue."