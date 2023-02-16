Teen was publicly rejected on Valentine’s Day at school. Classmates came to the rescue

With bullying on the rise, one mom is sharing a heartwarming story involving her neurodivergent teenager.

“You guys. My oldest baby is 14, he has Autism, is very shy and socially awkward,” Heather Starr began a Facebook post on Feb. 14. “Yesterday he made a poster for a girl at school and asked her to be his valentine at lunch in front of everyone. She said no.”

Starr, who lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado, had no idea her son Roman was planning a grand romantic gesture.

“If I’d known, I would have suggested that he consider a less public approach,” Starr, 36, tells TODAY.com, noting that Roman has a “hard time understanding the nuances of social interactions.”

"I’m not angry with the girl for saying no,” she explains.

Roman Starr ended up having the best Valentine's Day ever. Courtesy Heather Starr

After Roman recounted what happened in the cafeteria, he told his mom that he was “very sad,” but assured her that he would be OK. When Roman was out of earshot, Starr burst into tears.

"I was just crushed for him," she says.

As it turns out, Starr wasn’t the only one hurting for Roman. The next day at school, the eighth-grader was inundated with Valentines from female classmates wanting to make things right. One by one, they marched up to him with notes and cards. He was presented with a poster like the one he offered his crush.

Some of the notes Roman received. Courtesy Heather Starr

Roman was inundated with Valentine's Day wishes. Courtesy Heather Starr

“They asked him to be their Valentine and he said yes,” Starr wrote on Facebook. “Then the entire cafeteria cheered so loud that they disrupted nearby classes and everyone got in trouble and had to have a silent lunch period after that.”

No one was upset about having to eat their sandwiches in silence.

“Moms have been telling me that their kids said it was worth it because of how happy Roman looked,” Starr tells TODAY.com. "He told me it was one of the best days of his entire life."

Roman’s signed poster is hanging on his bedroom wall, while the cards are arranged on his desk.

“Hey you are amazing, just know that! I hope you have a great Valentine’s Day! BTW I thought it was really brave what you did. That took guts,” one of Roman's peers wrote.

Added another, “I just want to tell you that me and my friends would’ve said yes to you. I loved the confidence you had and the poster you made. So have a good day! Me and my friends have you in our hearts.”

