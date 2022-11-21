Meta rolls out new privacy features on Facebook and Instagram to help prevent ‘sextortion’ cases

Meta is announcing new updates to help teens and parents better identify and protect themselves and others against online predators, which can help combat the dangers of “sextortion” of teens on social media platforms.

Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, tells today.com exclusively that it is launching new privacy defaults for teens on Nov. 21.

A common example of sextortion is when a teen is enticed into sending sexual photos or video, and then the target is threatened with exposure unless they pay money or continue providing sexual images.

Meta says its suggested privacy settings can help protect teens from online predatory behavior. Meta

Sextortion is defined by the FBI as "a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide them images of a sexual nature, sexual favors, or money."

The upgrades reflect what Antigone Davis, Meta's Global Head of Safety, says is the company's ongoing mission to make the platform safe for young people.

"In years past, we put in place a number of different things to facilitate and encourage young people to reach out if they've experienced something that's making them uncomfortable or some kind of harm on our platform," Davis tells today.com. "As a result, we saw more than a 70% increase in reports sent to us by minors in Q1 2022 versus the previous quarter on Messenger and Instagram DMs.”

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which operates the CyberTipline for the public and internet service providers to report suspected online child sexual exploitation, reports of online enticement — including sextortion —have increased 265% from 2018 to 2021. In 2018, the CyberTipline received 12,070 reports. In 2021, the line received 44,155.

"In addition to all the safeguards, I think it's essential that parents understand what (sextortion) is, have the information they need to talk to their teens about it and facilitate a way for their teens to feel comfortable to talk to them, too," Davis says.

An example of a Meta update the company says is aimed at protecting teens from online sextortion. Meta

As of Monday, any U.S. user under the age of 16 will be "defaulted into more private settings when they join Facebook," the company says in a statement provided to today.com.

In addition to the updated privacy settings, the company is encouraging existing users to manually update their privacy settings for the following categories:

Who can see their friends list

Who can see the people, pages and lists they follow

Who can see posts they’re tagged in on their profile

Reviewing posts they’re tagged in before the post appears on their profile

Who is allowed to comment on their public posts

Meta provided this screenshot as an example of efforts to prevent "suspicious" adults from connecting with teens on Facebook and Instagram. Meta

Accounts deemed "suspicious," according to the company's announcement, will not be shown teens' accounts in the "People You May Know" recommendation.

Meta describes a "suspicious account" as a profile belonging to an adult who "may have recently been blocked or reported by a young person."

"We take a multifaceted approach to any harm caused on our platform," Davis says. "We want to make sure we have the right policies in place and, importantly, we want to make sure we have the right technology in the background" to prevent "unconnected adults from connecting to minors."

In partnership with Thorn, an international anti-human trafficking organization, Facebook offers education resources, like the company's Stop Sextortion hub. Meta also has a guide on how to talk to teens about intimate images on the Education hub of the company's Family Center.

"We want to enable parents to reach out to their teen and have those conversations," Davis explains. "If you can get your teen talking about what they're doing online and sharing their experiences in a casual day-to-day way, its' easier to have a conversation about a more serious issue as well."

Davis says Meta and Thorn have worked together to develop educational materials that "reduce the shame and stigma surrounding intimate images" while encouraging teens to seek help if they have experienced sextortion.

"If someone is in a situation like this they often feel isolated and that they have no one to turn to because they're too ashamed," Davis says. "Reducing stigma is incredibly important in moving past that isolation and getting help."

