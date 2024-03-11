Larsa Pippen defends teen daughter's $2,500 monthly allowance. How much is too much?

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Larsa Pippen says her teen daughter receives a monthly allowance of $2,500.

“You guys understand, L.A. is super expensive,” Pippen said during "The Real Housewives of Miami" reunion hosted by Andy Cohen on Bravo. “So after school, she orders food or Uber or buys presents for her friends’ birthdays.”

Pippen added that Sophia also makes her own money through modeling.

The 49-year-old reality star and former NBA star Scottie Pippen divorced in 2021. They have four children: Justin, who is around 18, Preston, 21, Scotty Jr., 22, and Sophia, 15.

Does Sophia's allowance sound realistic or excessive?

Most parents (79%) give their children an allowance, according to the 2022 T. Rowe Price’s 14th Annual Parents, Kids & Money Survey.

The survey of parents with children aged 8 to 14 found:

35% of parents give their children a weekly allowance of $11 to $20 while 24% of parents give $21 to $50. Another 22% give $6 to $10 and 13% give $5 or less. A small 6% give $51 or more.

64% of parents said kids need to earn their allowance and 16% said allowance is not earned-based.

According to Francyne Zeltser, the clinical director of psychology, training and special projects at Manhattan Psychology Group, giving an allowance — and a specific amount — is individual to a family.

"One family's $2,500 allowance might be equivalent to another family's $25 a month," Zeltser tells TODAY.com. "Sometimes it's about affordability."

Allowances can be guaranteed or contingent on good behavior and household chores, she says.

To determine the "right" amount of allowance, says Zeltser, take at least three months to chart what your child would spend in a month if you were paying for it. Then decide if allowances are given in weekly or monthly installments and through what means, either electronic pay, cash or a credit card.

If parents aren't comfortable giving allowances or can't afford it, kids can still learn financial responsibility.

For preschool-aged children, games with toy money or piggy banks teach counting skills and elementary school kids play banker and real estate agent through board games like Monopoly.

Zeltser suggests smaller lessons, too.

"If you're at a bake sale, give your child $5 and tell them they can spend the full amount or spend a little and save the rest for the arcade," she says. Or, at the grocery store, kids can help shop within a certain budget.

Allowances are more than just budgeting, she says, they teach delayed gratification and how to prioritize needs versus desires.

"At some point, kids have to learn to budget and personal finance," says Zeltser. "Those that don't often struggle later in life."