Jelly Roll’s 16-year-old daughter, Bailee, recently found herself in a sticky situation — and the moment was captured on surveillance camera.

In an Instagram video posted by Jelly Roll’s wife Bunnie Xo, Bailee is seen darting across her family’s backyard after sneaking out with a friend at 1:20 a.m. The high schoolers get an A for effort — watch as they attempt to dodge a pool camera — but alas, their plan is thwarted.

“Security sending them right back home,” Bunnie, 44, wrote on the clip.

“Grounded for life jk,” she added.

Busted! @xomgitsbunnie via Tiktok

"Them getting down and crawling like they were out of camera view," one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, "Feeling grateful my parents had neither cameras nor security when I was sneaking out.

Other reactions included:

"This is actually iconic."

"The best part is Bunnie looks so disappointed in her efforts — Like she’s embarrassed by how not smooth that was."

"LMAO THEM HOLDIN THEIR SHOES ON THEIR WAY BACK HOME IS CRACKIN ME UP."

"It’s the crawling on the ground and still being in the camera for me."

Bailee appears to have a good sense of humor about getting caught. @xomgitsbunnie via Tiktok

Jelly Roll, who was born Jason Bradley DeFord, is dad to Bailee and son Noah, 7, from previous relationships. The country singer, 39, and Bunnie (real name Alisa) do not share biological children.

“It takes a special kind of woman to raise a kid that isn’t her child and still treat the child as if she was,” Jelly Roll wrote on Facebook in 2020. “Over the years, watching her relationship with Bailee blossom into this beautiful mother-daughter bond that it has become has been nothing short of magical.”

"You are the epitome of a good mom and deserve more credit than anyone because you didn’t have to step up to the plate the way you did," he continued. "You chose to step up and man you have knocked it out of the park . Thank you Mama Bear — we love you."

In Jan. 2023, Bailee, an aspiring singer, gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into her relationship with Bunnie XO.

“Happy birthday to my fav person, my idol, my mentor, the most gorgeous woman I know, a kick ass business woman, my number one fan, and most importantly my mama,” Bailee wrote. “I love you to the moon & back always.”