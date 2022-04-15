Courteney Cox’s social media makes her daughter cringe

In the three years since Courteney Cox joined Instagram, she’s created a quirky corner for "Friends" jokes, cute pics of her dogs Lily and Bear, and entertaining dance trends. But a critical fan lurks among her 12 million followers: Her daughter Coco.

“Coco gets really embarrassed by a lot of the things I put on Instagram,” Cox told InStyle in an April 14 interview. “Sometimes, I’ll find something on TikTok and put it on Instagram and she’ll say, ‘Mom, that is so over.’ Once, I did this dance, and she was mortified," Cox said with a laugh. "And actually, when I look back, I’m kind of mortified.”

Cox, who shares 17-year-old Coco with her ex-husband David Arquette, occasionally partners with her daughter to perform synchronized TikTok dances, like other celebrity parents Reese Witherspoon, Gordon Ramsay, and Kourtney Kardashian. But the collab has a cost — as Cox told "Extra" in January, despite Coco’s Tinseltown dreams, she draws a shaky line at appearing with her mom on social media.

“... She is tortured by me saying, ‘Can we do something for Instagram…?’” the “Scream” star told the outlet. “I have to negotiate. I use her for Instagram and she knows it and she really rebels, since she’s going to be in the business, I know … She’s going to have to get used to eyes on her.”

Even when she’s not feeling it. “Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them,” Cox captioned a January 2020 Instagram video dance-off with her daughter that received nearly 15 million likes.

Like Cox, many parents turned to social media during the quarantine stage of the pandemic, reinforcing hashtags like #MomsOfTikTok. But Cox's relationship with college-bound Coco is really something special.

“I was really close to my mom. She was my best friend,” Coxe once told People. “And I have that with Coco. She tells me everything.”

Related video: