Brooke Shields opens up about her teen daughter and the 'A-hole' stage

When Brooke Shields appeared on the “Armchair Expert” podcast on Monday, the conversation quickly turned to her teenage daughters.

“How old are they?” asked Monica Padman, who co-hosts the show with Dax Shepard.

“18 and a--hole,” Shields, 56, replied.

Shields shares Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15, with her husband, Christopher Henchy.

“It’s so much fun,” Shields joked about day-to-day life with a 15-year-old. To illustrate how "fun" it is, the actor shared an anecdote involving a dress Grier wanted to purchase.

“I’m trying to succinctly tell her what is the best plan of action to get said dress … I was laying it out,” Shields recalled. “Then I get a text saying, ‘I don’t appreciate the way you talk to me. I think you talk to me like I am a child.’”

Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Hammond Henchy, are pictured together at Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 25, 2021. Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Jenna Bush Hager doesn’t think Grier’s message was so bad.

“That sounds pretty respectable,” she said Tuesday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

Jenna noted that she and her twin sister, Barbara, made life pretty difficult for their parents, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush.

“Twin teenagers are a special breed because you almost give each other permission for bad behavior,” Jenna explained.

The sisters were especially grumpy in the morning.

“My mom would says say, ‘OK. Should we go get up the girls?’ And my dad would say, ‘Let the sleeping vipers lie,’” Jenna laughed.

While chatting with Shepard and Padman, Shields revealed that Rowan and Grier react to their father much differently. He's not getting angry text messages from them, for instance.

“Their dad is kind of their first love. There’s something in that,” Shields shared. But she’s privy to more details about their personal lives.

“My girls tell me everything,” Shields said. “And it usually ends up with, ‘Don’t tell Dad.’”

Earlier this year, Shields told TODAY Parents she’s careful not to be “needy" with her kids.

“They’re going to say ‘I hate you,’ and they don’t really mean it, but they do at that moment,” she said.

“I have to remind myself I’m their mother, it’s OK, and tell myself, ‘They love you. Don’t get needy and clingy, because you’re going to push them away.’”

Related: