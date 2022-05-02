One Texas school district will see 35 sets of twins graduate next month. And to celebrate, they all gathered for an unforgettable photo shoot.

“Watching them interact was a lot of fun. There’s no question, multiples have a special connection,” Matt Slimak told TODAY Parents. Slimak’s 17-year-old identical twin daughters, Keaton and Avery, are seniors at Mansfield High School. Come September, the sisters will be roommates at the University of Texas.

"With everything that's gonna be changing next year, it's going to be nice to have the comfort of living with my best friend," Avery said. "We've always gone through everything together."

Identical twins Avery and Keaton Slimak are both attending the University of Texas. Courtesy Matt Slimak

Anthony and Angela Morka, both seniors at Lake Ridge High School, will have more distance between them — 1,700 miles to be exact. Anthony is headed to the University of Houston, while Angela just accepted an offer at Yale University. Stella Roberson, the twins' mom, said her children share an unbreakable bond.

“Being so far away from each other will definitely be an adjustment,” Roberson told TODAY. “But I know they’ll be on the phone. They will be cheering each other on just like always."

Angela Morka is headed to Yale University while her twin brother, Anthony Morka will attend the University of Houston. Courtesy Stella Roberson

Last week, the Slimaks and Morkas posed for a group picture with 33 other sets of twins — and one set of triplets from the Mansfield Independent School District.

"We all have a connection, because we've all gone through life with another person by our side," Avery revealed. "It was really cool to all be together in one place."

In 2015, 15 sets of twins graduated from Iowa’s Valley High School — and even appeared on the TODAY Show.

New Trier High School in Illinois earned a Guinness World Record in 2018, with 44 sets of twins and one set of triplets in its sophomore class.

